$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Dublin

Someone bought a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million. The winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 4625 Cleburne Boulevard in Dublin.

The winning numbers for the November 12 Powerball drawing were 29-39-43-51-65, and the Powerball number was 23. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

This was the only ticket in Virginia to match the first five numbers in Wednesday’s drawing and one of only two nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $512 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing grows to an estimated $546 million.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the ticket.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. The winning ticket was bought in Pulaski County, which received more than $4.5 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2025, the Lottery raised more than $901 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page. For general information or to play games online, visit the Virginia Lottery’s website or download the Lottery’s app. Connect with the Lottery on Facebook, X, Instagram, or YouTube.

With all gaming, please play responsibly. If you think you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help may be just a phone call away: The Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline, 888-532-3500. Call, text or chat 24/7.