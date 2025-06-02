2025 Pulaski River Turtles Roster
By J.W. MARTIN
Pulaski River Turtles General Manager
Roster notes:
Among the most intriguing storylines is the acquisition of infielder Mathis Meurant, a native of Vaires-sur-Marne, France. Meurant is a University of Arizona junior.
- 17 different NCAA Division 1 schools represented on the roster.
- Three Virginia natives appear on the 2025 roster: Noah Toole from Oakton, Va., Layton Bilderback from Palmyra, Va., and Tyler Sparrer from Christiansburg, Va.
- Three members of the 2024 Pulaski River Turtles team are returning: Pitcher Justin Mayes, infielder Jonathan Holt, and infielder/pitcher Noah Toole.
- Mathis Meurant is in his first season playing shortstop for the University of Arizona Wildcats. Prior to arriving at Arizona, Meurant played two years at Cochise College from 23-24, posting a career .353 batting average with 89 runs scored, 31 doubles, nine triples, five home runs, and 92 RBI across 106 games.
- Landry Jurecka (Greenwood, Ark. / Queens University Junior) has had a record-setting season. Jurecka set the Queens University single-season strike out record with 88 Ks. Jurecka was scheduled to play for the River Turtles in the summer of 2022 before an injury sidelined him for the summer.
- The Pulaski River Turtles are entering the 2025 season with momentum following the team’s third top-three finish in four seasons in the Appalachian League East Division. The 2025 team will once again be captained by manager Bill Kinneberg. Follow the link to read the coaching staff release: https://www.appyleague.com/pulaski/news/pulaski-river-turtles-announce-2025-coaching-staff
- 4 teams represented on the 2025 roster are currently playing in the NCAA Tournament: Kansas, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Bethune-Cookman