300 Bright Yellow Signs Appear at Virginia Rest Areas

DMV and VDOT Partner to Remind Drivers to “Slow Down, Arrive Alive” DMV and VDOT Partner to Remind Drivers to “Slow Down, Arrive Alive”

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are proud to announce the installation of 300 new bright yellow safety signs across Virginia’s rest areas, urging drivers to “Slow Down, Arrive Alive” in an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding. These signs are being strategically placed at rest stops throughout the state as part of a coordinated effort to promote safer driving behaviors and reduce speed-related crashes.

Rest areas are a natural stopping point for drivers, providing a perfect opportunity to catch their breath and refocus before continuing their journeys. Placing these signs at rest stops ensures that drivers encounter the message at a critical moment—when they can reflect on their speed and safety before resuming their travels.

This initiative comes in response to sad statistics from last year, which highlight the devastating impact of speeding on Virginia’s roads. In 2024, according to preliminary numbers, there were over 25,000 speed-related crashes in the state, resulting in more than 2,000 serious injuries and tragically claiming the lives of 410 individuals. The goal of the “Slow Down, Arrive Alive” campaign is to remind drivers that excessive speed not only increases the risk of crashes but also significantly heightens the severity of those crashes.

“Every day, we see the tragic results of speed-related crashes in Virginia. By displaying these signs, we’re sending a clear message to drivers that speeding is not just illegal, but dangerous and deadly,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “With the installation of these signs, we hope to bring awareness to this critical issue and remind all drivers to slow down and drive responsibly.”

The placement of the “Slow Down, Arrive Alive” signs is part of a broader strategy to reduce speed-related crashes across the Commonwealth. DMV and VDOT are committed to enhancing public safety by engaging drivers through education, enforcement, and the promotion of responsible driving habits. The initiative aligns with ongoing state efforts to improve roadway safety and reduce the number of preventable crashes.

“VDOT is proud to partner with DMV to display an important reminder to drivers who visit our safety rest areas and welcome centers to make the safe choice of slowing down on Virginia’s roadways,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “We do our part to keep highways safe and need motorists to take responsibility to keep those around them safe.”

DMV and VDOT remind drivers that speeding increases the risk of crashes, reduces reaction time, and makes crashes more dangerous. Slow down, stay within the speed limits, and make safety your top priority. By driving responsibly, you’re not just following the law—you’re protecting yourself, your loved ones, and everyone on the road. To avoid speeding, plan your trips in advance, stay alert, use cruise control, and always drive defensively, especially in challenging conditions. Together, we can create safer roads for all.

For more information about safe driving practices and how to prevent dangerous driving behaviors, visit the DMV website at https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/programs/speeding.