Yard Sales
|Church Yard Sale and Food Sale. Barren Springs Holiness Church at 818 Gardner Rd, Barren Springs Thursday – Saturday, May 8th, 9th and 10th. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday. Will have for sale, cheeseburger, hot dogs, macaroni and potato salads, drinks and desserts. For more info call Pauline Snow at 540 980-7514.
Yard Sale: May 1, 2 and 3 at 805 Orchard Road, Pulaski beside Memorial Baptist Church. Rain or shine. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tools, pocket knives, fishing gear, old cook books, Christmas items, glassware, wood craft items, doll house, toys and much more.
St. Jude church yard sale: May 3 semi-annual church yard sale, 7-2 p.m., 1740 Tyler Ave., Christiansburg. Breakfast and lunch available, bake sale.
Robinson Tract Community Wide yard
Sale. Multiple Family Participating. First
Stop has a map of participating houses.
May 16 & 17. Large variety.
Fishing Equipment for sale.
May 2 & May 3, 2025, starting at 10 AM.
5 5th St SE, Pulaski, VA 24301
Big Yard Sale- May 2-3 at 5504 Lyons Rd, Dublin (just past old Newbern elementary school). 7a-2p. Women’s and Men’s clothes, shoes and accessories, Books, tools, collectibles!
Estate / Yard Sale: May 2 and 3 at 5047 Woodlyn Street, Dublin. Turn at Arby’s. Furniture, bedding, curtains, kitchen items, clothes, glassware, Brother serger, mantle clock. Lots more!
Mulitfamily Yard Sale: April 25 & 26 8am – 3 pm at 5340 McCoy Road, Blacksburg. Lots of household items, hunting items, clothes, vinyl house trim, PVC fittings, gutter corners, aluminum ladders and much more!
Multi-Family Yard Sale: April 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2651 Lowman’s Ferry Road, Pulaski. Furniture, lots of nice household items, seasonal décor, home décor, nice women’s clothes (various sizes from S-XL), women’s shoes (Size 6-7) and multiple other items.