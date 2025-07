Pulaski River Turtles defeated Danville, 8-6 Thursday night.

The visiting River Turtles saw their record go to 13-10 with the win.

The River Turtles return home today at 7 p.m. to face Elizabethton.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

2B 4 2 1 0 1 0 .291 .764 DH 4 1 2 2 0 1 .500 1.063 1B 4 1 1 0 1 0 .354 1.036 1B 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 .587 RF 3 2 1 2 1 0 .253 .707 PR 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 .609 SS 5 1 0 0 0 1 .250 .779 CF 4 0 2 4 1 0 .263 .680 3B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219 .592 C 4 0 0 0 0 1 .132 .399 LF 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197 .533 Totals 35 8 8 8 4 5 Pulaski 1-Ran for Wisdom in the 9th.; BATTING 2B Vincent (1, Allievi). TB Buckner 2; Drexler; Ricketts; Vincent 3; Williams; Wisdom. RBI Buckner 2 (4); Vincent 4 (5); Wisdom 2 (22). Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Koerner 2; Vincent 2. SF Buckner. Team RISP 4-for-10. Team LOB 7. BASERUNNING SB Taylor 2 (12, 2nd base off Hewitt/Carter, 2nd base off Huff/Carter). CS Buckner (1, 2nd base by Allievi/Carter). PO Vincent (1st base by Allievi). FIELDING E Bryant (1, fielding). Pickoffs Baker (Bennett at 1st base). 4.0 2 0 0 0 4 0 6.55 0.1 3 4 4 3 0 0 18.00 2.2 3 1 1 0 2 0 6.55 2.0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 8 6 5 3 8 0 Danville CF 5 0 1 1 0 1 .200 .400 2B 4 0 1 0 1 3 .118 .434 LF 3 0 1 1 0 0 .267 .830 RF 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196 .757 SS 3 2 1 0 1 0 .268 .681 DH 4 2 2 1 0 0 .500 1.500 1B 4 1 1 1 0 1 .159 .499 C 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 .820 3B 3 0 0 0 1 2 .151 .451 Totals 34 6 8 5 3 8

BATTING 2B Wyche 2 (2, Bilderback, Roses). TB Bennett; Carter; Chandler; Pangborn; Shull; Smith; Wyche 4. RBI Bennett (1); Carter (8); Chandler (8); Shull (16); Wyche (1). Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Pratt 3; Goldberg. SF Shull. Team RISP 3-for-11. Team LOB 5. BASERUNNING CS Bennett (1, 2nd base by Baker/Koerner). PO Bennett (1st base by Baker). FIELDING E Allievi (1, throw); Pangborn (5, fielding); Smith (1, fielding); Hewitt (1, throw). Pickoffs Allievi (Vincent at 1st base).

4.0 6 7 5 1 3 0 5.00 2.0 1 1 1 1 0 0 9.82 2.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.84 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1.04 Totals 9.0 8 8 6 4 5 0