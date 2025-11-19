March 8, 1943

November 17, 2025

Lionel Dole Weikle passed away on November 17, 2025, after a courageous and dignified battle with brain cancer. Born on March 8, 1943, he was the son of the late Otho Markwood and Nannie Broyles Weikle of Sarton, Monroe County, West Virginia.

Lionel attended Sarton Elementary School and graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, West Virginia, in 1962. That September, he proudly joined the United States Air Force, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. He served in the Strategic Air Command at Offutt AFB in Nebraska and Morón AFB in Spain. After completing his military service, he pursued studies in Police Science at New River Community College. Lionel went on to work for 25 years in the Security Department at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, retiring with honor. He later continued his commitment to public service by working for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

A man who loved both God and country, Lionel devoted many hours serving with the Honor Guard at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery and was an active member of the American Legion Post #58 in Dublin. A longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, he found fellowship and spiritual growth in the Disciples Sunday School class.

Lionel is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Mickey Gilley Weikle; and his pride and joy—twin daughters, Jennifer and Sandra Weikle. He is also remembered fondly by his beloved Truman, who lovingly adopted Lionel as his “fur daddy.”

Outside of his professional life, Lionel was an avid gardener and enthusiastic traveler. He cherished camping trips and the time spent exploring new places with his family. His travels carried him to 48 states, six Canadian provinces, and numerous European countries—journeys that filled him with joy and left him with stories he treasured.

Lionel will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to service, his deep love of God, his devotion to family, and his adventurous spirit.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, Virginia, with Rev. Dr. Josh Kilbourne officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Class of 1962 Greenville High School, Greenville, West Virginia.

Graveside services with full military honors will be at 10 a.m., Monday, November 24, at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church, Pulaski.

The Weikle family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.