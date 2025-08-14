9th District Congressional Democrats Challenge GOP at Acres of Democrats

DUBLIN, Va.-The 9th District Acres of Democrats brought enthusiasm, determination, hope and positive energy to New River Community College during the 2025 Acres of Democrats. The gathering on Aug. 10 attracted people from across the district. This year the state is electing a new administration and legislature

Abigal Spanberger is running for governor. Her running mates for lieutenant governor and attorney general added their ideas for meeting the district goals to turn the district and Virginia blue. They were all eager for SWVA to be recognized for its vital role in Virginia.

“This is the most important election in this country,” Jay Jones, candidate for attorney general, told the gathering. “We are so much better than we have been seen in time.”

Jones who is being targeted in the opposition’s television ad as being soft on crime told the party members that he is not.

He promised to work to unite Virginia to do better for its people. He stressed the state’s attorney general reports only to the people of Virginia and to no one else,

Ghazala Hashmi, PhD is the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. She brings the excitement of her own history-making to the fray.

She is an immigrant born in India. The current federal immigration policies make her feel targeted. She is a Muslim, a mom and an educator who taught English. She is a state senator.

Her charge that the immigration policy is dangerous and its leader has led the country to the brink of crises was met with a noisy, applauding standing ovation. She said her favorite pronoun is WE!

House of delegate candidates Eric Klotz, District 39; Lily Franklin, District 41; Dr. Onwubiko Agozino, District 42; Cindy Green, District 44; Josh Outsey, District 45; Yvonne Rorrer, District 47; Melody “Mel” Cartwright, District 48; Joy Powers, District 51 also spoke. Mark Warner, our current senator in Washington, spoke to the Dublin group via video.