‘A Night At The Movies’ set for PCHS April 2

pulaski county high schoolThe Pulaski County High School Fine Arts Department would like to
invite everyone to "A Night at the Movies;" an exciting evening
celebrating the silver screen on Thursday April 2, 2026 in the Jeff
McCoy Theatre at Pulaski County High School.

 We will feature artwork from our art department, as well as
performances from the band, choir, and drama department.

The performance begins at 6:30 PM, and the doors open at 6:00 PM.
Admission is free!

We hope to see you there!