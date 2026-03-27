‘A Night At The Movies’ set for PCHS April 2
The Pulaski County High School Fine Arts Department would like to invite everyone to "A Night at the Movies;" an exciting evening celebrating the silver screen on Thursday April 2, 2026 in the Jeff McCoy Theatre at Pulaski County High School. We will feature artwork from our art department, as well as performances from the band, choir, and drama department. The performance begins at 6:30 PM, and the doors open at 6:00 PM. Admission is free! We hope to see you there!