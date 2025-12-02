ACC Announces 2025 All-ACC Football Teams

TheACC.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – With the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game fast approaching on Saturday, December 6, the ACC unveiled its star-studded All-ACC Football Teams on Tuesday.

Miami led the way with a league-best 14 All-ACC selections across the first, second and third teams. The Hurricanes were also one of four programs — California, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Miami — to land four players on the prestigious first team. Duke and Virginia followed with eight total honorees each, while Louisville and Pitt added seven standouts apiece across the three teams.

Selections were determined by an 82-member voting panel made up of 65 media voters and all 17 ACC head coaches. Ballots were weighted by a 3-2-1 scoring system for first-, second-, and third-team votes, respectively.

The conference’s major individual awards — Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year — will be revealed on Wednesday, December 3. The Coach of the Year will be announced on Thursday, December 4.

2025 All-ACC Football Teams

First-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Haynes King, Georgia Tech (200)

RB – Hollywood Smothers, NC State (214)

RB – J’Mari Taylor, Virginia (207)

WR – Duce Robinson, Florida State (217)

WR – Chris Bell, Louisville (210)

WR – Malachi Toney, Miami (208)

TE – Justin Joly, NC State (178)

AP – Jacob De Jesus, California (134)

OT – Francis Mauigoa, Miami (212)

OT – Blake Miller, Clemson (125)

OG – Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech (202)

OG – Logan Parr, SMU (132)

C – Luke Petitbon, Florida State (115)

Defense

DE – Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (167)

DE – Akheem Mesidor, Miami (164)

DT – Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech (121)

DT – Peter Woods, Clemson (120)

LB – Caden Fordham, NC State (188)

LB – Cade Uluave, California (167)

LB – Sammy Brown, Clemson (147)

CB – Hezekiah Masses, California (160)

CB – Avieon Terrell, Clemson (138)

S – Nick Andersen, Wake Forest (137)

S – Ahmaad Moses, SMU (125)

Specialists

PK – Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech (209)

P – Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse (165)

SP – Jacob De Jesus, California (158)

Second-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Darian Mensah, Duke (114)

RB – Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest (165)

RB – Nate Sheppard, Duke (99)

WR – Cooper Barkate, Duke (160)

WR – Jacob De Jesus, California (132)

WR – Lewis Bond, Boston College (119)

TE – Sam Roush, Stanford (114)

AP – Malachi Toney, Miami (123)

OT – Brian Parker II, Duke (121)

OT – PJ Williams, SMU (71)

OG – Anez Cooper, Miami (127)

OG – Logan Taylor, Boston College (94)

C – Brady Wilson, Virginia (98)

Defense

DE – Isaiah Smith, SMU (140)

DE – Melkart Abou Jaoude, North Carolina (90)

DT – Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (83)

DT – Rene Konga, Louisville (73)

LB – Kyle Louis, Pitt (143)

LB – Matt Rose, Stanford (133)

LB – Rasheem Biles, Pitt (131)

CB – Keionte Scott, Miami (118)

CB – Chandler Rivers, Duke (104)

S – Jakobe Thomas, Miami (111)

S – Earl Little Jr., Florida State (96)

Specialists

PK – Trey Butkowski, Pitt (62)

P – Daniel Sparks, Virginia (108)

SP – Sahmir Hagans, Duke (117)

Third-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Carson Beck, Miami (66)

RB – Isaac Brown, Louisville (80)

RB – Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami (62)

WR – Jordan Hudson, SMU (84)

WR – Trell Harris, Virginia (82)

WR – Antonio Williams, Clemson (34)

TE – Jeremiah Franklin, Boston College (43)

AP – Caullin Lacy, Louisville (87)

OT – McKale Boley, Virginia (64)

OT – Markel Bell, Miami (61)

OG – Noah Josey, Virginia (90)

OG – Justin Pickett, Duke (88)

C – James Brockermeyer, Miami (83)

Defense

DE – Will Heldt, Clemson (80)

DE – Clev Lubin, Louisville (79)

DT – Kemari Copeland, Virginia Tech (69)

DT – Aaron Hall, Duke (64)

LB – Kam Robinson, Virginia (98)

LB – TJ Quinn, Louisville (94)

LB – Wesley Bissainthe, Miami (42)

CB – Karon Prunty, Wake Forest (89)

CB – Brent Austin, California (53)

S – Ricardo Jones, Clemson (84)

S – Devin Neal, Virginia (81)

Specialists

PK – Cooper Ranvier, Louisville (52)

P – Marshall Nichols, Georgia Tech (86)

SP – Chris Barnes, Wake Forest (52)

Honorable-Mention All-ACC

QB – Kevin Jennings, SMU (45)

QB – Chandler Morris, Virginia (39)

RB – Kendrick Raphael, California (57)

RB – Adam Randall, Clemson (23)

RB – Malachi Hosley, Georgia Tech (18)

WR – CJ Williams, Stanford (29)

WR – T.J. Moore, Clemson (28)

WR – Jordan Shipp, North Carolina (24)

WR – Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (22)

WR – Kenny Johnson, Pitt (21)

WR – Caullin Lacy, Louisville (21)

TE – Sage Ennis, Virginia (23)

TE – Jeremiah Hasley, Duke (23)

TE – Matthew Hibner, SMU (21)

TE – Randy Pittman Jr., Florida State (21)

AP – Adam Randall, Clemson (33)

AP – Cam Ross, Virginia (21)

AP – Chris Barnes, Wake Forest (16)

OT – Jacarrius Peak, NC State (44)

OT – Malachi Carney, Georgia Tech (40)

OT – Ryan Baer, Pitt (37)

OT – Ethan Mackenny, Georgia Tech (30)

OT – Tristan Leigh, Clemson (20)

OT – Fa’alili Fa’amoe, Wake Forest (20)

OG – Lance Robinson, Louisville (51)

OG – Walker Parks, Clemson (41)

OG – George Sell, Wake Forest (31)

OG – BJ Williams, Pitt (30)

OG – Richie Leonard IV, Florida State (28)

C – Pete Nygra, Louisville (66)

C – Ryan Linthicum, Clemson (45)

C – Joshua Bates, SMU (29)

C – Devin Kylany, Wake Forest (27)

DE – Langston Hardy, Wake Forest (69)

DE – Mitchell Melton, Virginia (49)

DE – Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke (30)

DE – Wesley Williams, Duke (21)

DE – T.J. Parker, Clemson (20)

DT – Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State (61)

DT – Jeffrey M’ba, SMU (48)

DT – Terry Webb, SMU (43)

DT – Jahmeer Carter, Virginia (39)

DT – Jayden Loving, Wake Forest (27)

DT – Francis Brewu, Pitt (27)

DT – Mandrell Desir, Florida State (26)

DT – Clay Patterson, Stanford (24)

DT – David Blay Jr., Miami (23)

DT – Kody Huisman, Virginia Tech (22)

DT – Aidan Keanaaina, California (21)

LB – Wade Woodaz, Clemson (40)

LB – Braylan Lovelace, Pitt (37)

LB – Luke Ferrelli, California (36)

LB – Andrew Simpson, North Carolina (35)

LB – Antonio Watts, Louisville (31)

LB – Dylan Hazen, Wake Forest (23)

LB – Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech (23)

LB – Mohamed Toure, Miami (23)

LB – Khmori House, North Carolina (20)

CB – Ja’son Prevard, Virginia (53)

CB – Deuce Harmon, SMU (32)

CB – Shawn Lee Jr., Pitt (30)

CB – Damari Brown, Miami (23)

CB – Tayon Holloway, Louisville (22)

CB – Jerry Wilson, Florida State (20)

S – Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU (70)

S – KP Price, Boston College (39)

S – Omar Thornton, Boston College (38)

S – Davaughn Patterson, Wake Forest (36)

S – Zechariah Poyser, Miami (35)

S – Jay Green, Stanford (31)

S – Cruce Brookins, Pitt (23)

S – Khalil Barnes, Clemson (22)

PK – Luca Lombardo, Boston College (51)

PK – Will Bettridge, Virginia (32)

PK – Rece Verhoff, North Carolina (23)

P – Caden Noonkester, NC State (43)

P – Caleb Junko, Pitt (31)

SP – Luca Lombardo, Boston College (33)

SP – Yamir Knight, SMU (27)

SP – Keelan Marion, Miami (24)

SP – Trey Butkowski, Pitt (21)