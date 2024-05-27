ACC Places 8 Teams in NCAA Baseball Regionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – For the second straight year, eight Atlantic Coast Conference baseball teams will be among the 64-team field when the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship gets underway this Friday, May 31.

It is the 20th consecutive season that the ACC has landed at least six baseball teams in the NCAA tournament and the fifth straight season with at least eight teams in the 64-team field.

As first announced on Sunday evening, five ACC teams will host a regional site, including Atlantic Division champion Clemson, Coastal Division champion North Carolina and ACC Baseball Championship runner-up Florida State. NC State and Virginia will also host regionals.

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, May 31, to Monday, June 3 (if necessary).

North Carolina will be the No. 4 national seed and will host a regional for the 13th time in program history. The Tar Heels, who went 32-2 at home this season, will begin the postseason at Boshamer Stadium alongside No. 2 seed LSU, No. 3 seed Wofford and No. 4 seed Long Island. North Carolina’s first game will be against Long Island.

After hosting a regional in 2023, Clemson will once against play host in the 2024 season as the No. 6 national seed. Clemson’s 46th NCAA Tournament appearance will begin against No. 2 seed Vanderbilt, No. 3 Coastal Carolina and No. 4 High Point. The Tigers will meet the Big South champion in High Point on Friday.

Florida State is the No. 8 national seed in the NCAA Tournament Field and will be joined in the Tallahassee Regional by No. 2 seed Alabama, No. 3 seed UCF and No. 4 seed Stetson. The Seminoles will square off with Stetson in its opening contest in a regular-season rematch against the in-state foe.

After a red-hot close to the regular season, NC State has earned the No. 10 national seed and will host a regional for the first time since 2018. The Wolfpack will welcome No. 2 seed South Carolina, No. 3 seed James Madison and No. 4 seed Bryant to Doak Field at Dail Park for the Raleigh Regional.

Virginia will once again host a regional in 2024, earning the No. 12 national seed. The Cavaliers will be joined by No. 2 seed Mississippi State, No. 3 seed and Big East champions St. Johns’ and No. 4 seed Penn. The Cavaliers will meet Penn, the Ivy League champions, in their opening contest.

After winning the ACC Baseball Championship on Sunday, Duke will head west to Norman, Oklahoma, as the No. 2 seed in the Norman Regional. The Blue Devils will meet No. 3 seed UConn for their first contest. The Norman Regional is rounded out by No. 9 national seed Oklahoma and Oral Roberts, who appeared in the 2023 Men’s College World Series.

Wake Forest will make the short trip to Greenville, North Carolina, as the No. 2 seed in the Greenville Regional, hosted by East Carolina, who earned the No. 16 overall seed. The Demon Deacons will square off with No. 3 seed VCU in their first contest of the postseason. The Greenville Regional will be rounded out by No. 4 seed Evansville.

Georgia Tech earned the No. 3 seed in the Athens Regional, hosted by Georgia. The Yellow Jackets will meet Colonial champions and No. 2 seed UNCW. Georgia Tech will also be joined by No. 7 national seed and in-state rival Georgia and No. 4 seed Army.

The full interactive NCAA baseball bracket can be found here.

The regional format for the DI baseball championship is a double-elimination tournament format with the winning 16 teams advancing to Super Regionals, which will be held from June 9-12. The top eight teams remaining will host the Super Regionals on-campus in a best-of-three series with the eight winners advancing to Omaha.

At least one ACC team has reached the Men’s College World Series each of the previous 17 years in which it has been held, and multiple ACC teams reached the MCWS 11 times during that span. The ACC has placed a total of 31 teams in the past 17 Men’s College World Series, an average of just under two per season.

Friday’s opening day matchups for the eight NCAA Regionals involving ACC teams are listed below.

Friday, May 31, 2024 (All times Eastern)

Athens Regional hosted by Georgia

#1 Georgia (39-15) vs. #4 Army West Point (31-21), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 UNCW (39-19) vs. #3 Georgia Tech (31-23), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

#2 LSU (40-21) vs. #3 Wofford (41-18), 12 p.m., ESPNU

#1 North Carolina (42-13) vs. #4 LIU (33-23), 6 p.m. ESPN+

Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia

#1 Virginia (41-15) vs. #4 Penn (24-23), 12 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Mississippi St. (38-21) vs. #3 St. John’s (NY) (37-16-1), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson

#2 Vanderbilt (38-21) vs. #3 Coastal Carolina (34-23), 12 p.m., ESPN2

#1 Clemson (41-14) vs. #4 High Point (34-25), 7 p.m., ACCN

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

#1 East Carolina (43-15) vs. #4 Evansville (35-23), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Wake Forest (38-20) vs. #3 VCU (37-21), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Norman Regional hosted by Oklahoma

#1 Oklahoma (37-19) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (27-30-1), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Duke (39-18) vs. #3 UConn (32-23), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Raleigh Regional hosted by NC State

#2 South Carolina (36-23) vs. #3 James Madison (34-23), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#1 NC State (33-20) vs. #4 Bryant (36-19), 7 p.m, ESPN+

Tallahassee Regional hosted by Florida State

#1 Florida St. (42-15) vs. #4 Stetson (40-20), 12 p.m., ACCN

#2 Alabama (33-22) vs. #3 UCF (35-19), 6 p.m., ESPN+