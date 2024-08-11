ACC wins 98 medals during Olympics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – As the Olympic Games Paris 2024 ended, the Atlantic Coast Conference finished with 98 total medals on the international stage.

The ACC finished the 2024 Olympic Games as the conference with the most medalists and the highest number of gold medals. The league’s 98 total medals included all competition and not just NCAA-sponsored sports.

A total of 13 different schools throughout the ACC won at least one medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics. ACC newcomer Stanford led the way with a school-record 39 medals, which led all NCAA schools. Fellow ACC newcomer Cal brought 18 medals home to rank second in the league’s standings. Virginia also finished with 14 total medals throughout the 2024 Olympics to finish third.

If the ACC was its own country, its 37 gold medals would have ranked third in the world, trailing just the United States and China, who each claimed the top spot on the podium on 40 occasions. The league’s 98 total medals would have ranked second in the world, trailing just the United States, who finished with 121 medals.ACC

With 10 representatives from the ACC on the roster, the United States Women’s Soccer team won the gold medal with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Brazil on Saturday, August 10. Five different schools – Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Stanford and Virginia – each had at least one gold medalist on the USWNT.

Former Duke student-athlete Jayson Tatum helped the United States Men’s Basketball team to its fifth consecutive gold medal. In the past two months, the former Blue Devil has now won the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics and an Olympic gold medal with Team USA.

Sunday, August 11, was another stellar day for ACC student-athletes. The day began with seven student-athletes combined from Cal and Stanford helped the United States Men’s Water Polo team claim the bronze medal with a shootout victory over Hungary. The bronze medal was the United States’ first in men’s water polo since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Stanford picked up another medal when Alanna Smith won the bronze medal in women’s basketball while representing Australia.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games concluded with the United States Women’s Basketball team earning its eighth straight gold medal with a thrilling victory over the host country, France. Team USA had four ACC representatives with North Dame’s Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young and Duke’s Jackie Young as players alongside Blue Devils’ head coach Kara Lawson, who served as an assistant coach.

The ACC launched a microsite dedicated entirely to the 2024 Olympic Games and covering the participants with ties to the league. With links to stories, school-specific coverage, medal tracking, social media and more, the ACC will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the Olympic games. The site also includes an ACC Olympic spot which can be found HERE.

A full list of Olympians with ties to the ACC can be found HERE.

Here is the breakdown of the medals won by those affiliated with the league members of the ACC throughout the 2024 Olympic Games:

Gold Medals (37)

Korbin Albert, USA – Notre Dame (Women’s Soccer)

Jack Alexy, USA – Cal (Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay)

Valarie Allman, USA – Stanford (Women’s Discus Throw)

Katharine Berkoff, USA – NC State (Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay)

Tierna Davidson, USA – Stanford (Women’s Soccer)

Pien Dicke, Netherlands – Virginia (Women’s Field Hockey)

Kate Douglass, USA – Virginia (Women’s 200m Breaststroke)

Kate Douglass, USA – Virginia (Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay)

Crystal Dunn, USA – North Carolina (Women’s Soccer)

Emily Fox, USA – North Carolina (Women’s Soccer)

Naomi Girma, USA – Stanford (Women’s Soccer)

Chelsea Gray, USA – Duke (Women’s Basketball)

Chris Guiliano, USA – Notre Dame (Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay)

Ryan Held, USA – NC State (Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay)

Torri Huske, USA – Stanford (Women’s 100m Butterfly)

Torri Huske, USA – Stanford (Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay)

Torri Huske, USA – Stanford (Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay)

Lee Kiefer, USA – Notre Dame (Women’s Individual Foil)

Lee Kiefer, USA – Notre Dame (Women’s Team Foil)

Vivian Kong, Hong Kong, China – Stanford (Women’s Épée)

Casey Krueger, USA – Florida State (Women’s Soccer)

Katie Ledecky, USA – Stanford (Women’s 800m Freestyle)

Katie Ledecky, USA – Stanford (Women’s 1,500m Freestyle)

Jewell Loyd, USA – Notre Dame (Women’s Basketball)

Ryan Murphy, USA – Cal (Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay)

Jenna Nighswonger, USA – Florida State (Women’s Soccer)

Camryn Rogers, Canada – Cal (Women’s Hammer Throw)

Emily Sams, USA – Florida State (Women’s Soccer)

Regan Smith, USA – Stanford (Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay)

Sophia Smith, USA – Stanford (Women’s Soccer)

Emily Sonnett, USA – Virginia (Women’s Soccer)

Rojé Stona, Jamaica – Clemson (Men’s Discus Throw)

Jayson Tatum, USA – Duke (Men’s Basketball)

Gretchen Walsh, USA – Virginia (Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay)

Gretchen Walsh, USA – Virginia (Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay)

Emma Weber, USA – Virginia (Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay)

Jackie Young, USA – Notre Dame (Women’s Basketball)

Silver Medals (29)*

Mykolas Alekna, Lithuania – Cal (Men’s Discus Throw)

Jack Alexy, USA – Cal (Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay)

Kassidy Cook, USA – Stanford (3M Synchronized Springboard Diving)

Kate Douglass, USA – Virginia (Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay)

Kate Douglass, USA – Virginia (Women’s 200m Individual Medley)

Megumi Field, USA – Stanford (Artistic Swimming)

Caileigh Filmer, Canada – Cal (Women’s Eight Rowing)

Chris Guiliano, USA – Notre Dame (Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay)

Torri Huske, USA – Stanford (Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay)

Torri Huske, USA – Stanford (Women’s 100m Freestyle)

Dani Jackovich, Australia – Stanford (Women’s Water Polo)

Audrey Kwon, USA – Stanford (Artistic Swimming)

Katie Ledecky, USA – Stanford (Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay)

Jacklyn Luu, USA – Stanford (Artistic Swimming)

Ollie Maclean, New Zealand – Cal (Men’s Four Rowing)

Paige Madden, USA – Virginia (Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay)

Simone Manuel, USA – Stanford (Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay)

Simone Manuel, USA – Stanford (Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay)

Ryan Murphy, USA – Cal (Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay)

Sydney Payne, Canada – Cal (Women’s Eight Rowing)

Morgan Pearson, USA – Duke (Triathlon Mixed Relay)

Kathryn Plummer, USA – Stanford (Women’s Volleyball)

Diana Shnaider, Italy – NC State (Women’s Tennis Doubles)

Regan Smith, USA – Stanford (Women’s 100m Backstroke)

Regan Smith, USA – Stanford (Women’s 200m Backstroke)

Regan Smith, USA – Stanford (Women’s 200m Butterfly)

Gretchen Walsh, USA – Virginia (Women’s 100m Butterfly)

Gretchen Walsh, USA – Virginia (Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay)

Abbey Weitzeil USA – Cal (Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay)

*includes five medals that were won in non-NCAA sponsored sports

Bronze Medals (32)*

Georgia Bell, Great Britain – Cal (Women’s 1,500m Run)

David Betlehem, USA – NC State (Men’s 10KM – Open Water)

Julia Bergmann, Brazil – Georgia Tech (Women’s Volleyball)

Katharine Berkoff, USA – NC State (Women’s 100m Backstroke)

Alex Bowen, USA – Stanford (Men’s Water Polo)

Luca Cupido, USA – Cal (Men’s Water Polo)

Grant Fisher, USA – Stanford (Men’s 10,000m Run)

Grant Fisher, USA – Stanford (Men’s 5,000m Run)

Ben Hallock, USA – Stanford (Men’s Water Polo)

Dearica Hamby, USA – Wake Forest (Women’s 3×3 Basketball)

Hans Henken, USA – Stanford (Men’s Sailing Skiff)

Drew Holland, USA – Stanford (Men’s Water Polo)

Asher Hong, USA – Stanford (Men’s Team Artistic Gymnastics)

Johnny Hooper, USA – Cal (Men’s Water Polo)

Nick Itkin, USA – Notre Dame (Men’s Individual Foil)

Kitty Lynn Joustra, Netherlands – Cal (Women’s Water Polo)

Katie Ledecky, USA – Stanford (Women’s 400m Freestyle)

Heidi Long, Great Britain – Virginia (Women’s Eight Rowing)

Paige Madden, USA – Virginia (Women’s 800m Freestyle)

Brody Malone, USA – Stanford (Men’s Team Artistic Gymnastics)

Rowan McKellar, Great Britain – Cal (Women’s Eight Rowing)

Esther Muhari, Hungary – Notre Dame (Women’s Épée)

Ryan Murphy, USA – Cal (Men’s 100m Backstroke)

Alysha Newman, Canada – Miami (Women’s Pole Vault)

Yared Nuguse, USA – Notre Dame (Men’s 1,500m Run)

Erik Shoji, USA – Stanford (Men’s Volleyball)

Alanna Smith, Australia – Stanford (Women’s Basketball)

Christian Tabash, USA – Cal (Men’s Eight Rowing)

Naya Tapper, USA – North Carolina (Women’s Sevens Rugby)

Hattie Taylor, Great Britain – Syracuse (Women’s Eight Rowing)

Adrian Weinberg, USA – Cal (Men’s Water Polo)

Dylan Woodhead, USA – Stanford (Men’s Water Polo)

*includes three medals that were won in non-NCAA sponsored sports

Coaches *

Megan Abarca, USA – Stanford (Silver – Artistic Swimming Assistant Coach)

Gavin Arroyo, USA – Cal (Bronze – Men’s Water Polo Assistant Coach)

Ralf Bissdorf, USA – Boston College (Gold – Women’s Team Foil Head Coach)

Todd DeSorbom USA – Virginia (Many Medals – Women’s Swimming Head Coach)

Dave Durden, USA – Cal (Many Medals – Women’s Swimming Assistant Coach)

Matt Fuerbringer, USA – Stanford (Bronze – Men’s Volleyball Assistant Coach)

Braden Holloway, USA – NC State (Many Medals – Men’s Swimming Assistant Coach)

Kara Lawson, USA – Duke (Gold – Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach)

Greg Meehan, USA – Stanford (Many Medals – Women’s Swimming Assistant Coach