AEP water level update

Per the Water Management Plan for the Claytor Project (Project), Appalachian Power Company (Appalachian) operates at a normal reservoir surface elevation of 1845-1846 feet during normal operations in the month of September. During flood operations, as is currently occurring, Appalachian may allow the Project reservoir elevation to increase above 1847.0 feet to provide additional inflow storage capacity in order to lessen downstream flooding impacts.

Based on updated rainfall and river flow forecasts issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the New River watershed that indicate a near-record flood event, Appalachian will utilize the additional storage, as necessary, as inflows to the Project gradually decrease over time. Appalachian will continue to monitor the NWS forecasts and make adjustments as needed.

Additional information and updates will be provided on Appalachian’s website, https://www.aep.com/recreation/hydro and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/claytorHydro. Lake residents and recreational users are advised to remove and/or secure items within the Claytor Project boundary (i.e., areas lower than 1850 feet in elevation) and to be aware of debris loading into the lake.