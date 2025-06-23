Albert Trigg Lawton, Jr., age 85 of Pearisburg passed away Sunday, June 22, 2025 at his home with his family. Born January 31, 1940 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of the late Albert Trigg Lawton & Pauline McGhee Lawton. He was also preceded in death by his sister Rosalee Underwood.

Albert was an airport operation supervisor at the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg, Virginia. He also worked in Quality Control at the RAAP with over 30 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Albert is survived by his

Wife – Ruth Claudiene Handy Lawton – Pearisburg

Son – Albert & Sherrie Trigg Lawton – Pearisburg

Grandchildren – Zoe Jackson Lawton, Kimberly Danielle, Heather Dianne

Albert’s wishes were for his services to be private and will be entombed at the Highland Memory Gardens-Mausoleum, Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Eaton’s Chapel Church, 119 Triangle Lane, Pearisburg, VA 24134.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.