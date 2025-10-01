Alene Haney (Dockie) Anderson of Pulaski, VA passed away in Radford, Virginia. She was born to the late Ralph L. and Lola H. Haney. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her late husband of 56 years Kenneth C. Anderson, and by one sister and three brothers.

She joined her beloved First Pentecostal Holiness Church (Family Worship Center) when she was twelve years old and has been a member ever since. She was a secretary at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and retired in 1985 with 33 years of service. She was a former member of the Christian Women’s Club and worked with the Red Cross Bloodmobile.

Surviving are two daughter; Denise Simmons (Mark) of Pearisburg Va and Regina Dalton (Mike) of Richmond VA; sister, Ladema (Dickie) Hinchee of Woodstock VA; grandchildren, Andrew Simmons(Jennifer), Brittany Simmons (Joe), Olivia Yost(Kyle), Jenna Dalton(Mick), Chandler Dalton(Diana), Juliana Dalton(Billy); seven great-grandchildren who she adored, as well as several special nieces and nephews and their families and special friends.

Dockie never met a stranger, she loved anyone that would hold a conversation with her. You couldn’t help but love her for her sweet personality and witty since of humor. Her love for her Lord and Savior radiated all over her face and with every word she spoke. We know she is now home where she has longed to be at the right hand of our Father.

A special thanks to the Commonwealth Senior Living in Radford, also Medi Home Health and Hospice for their love and kindness over the past few years.

A visitation will be held at the Family Worship Center, 955 Memorial Drive, Pulaski, VA on October, Friday 3, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Willhoite officiating. The burial will immediately follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in Dublin, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Family Worship, Women’s Ministries Memorial Drive or the charity of your choice.

Norris Funeral Services is serving the Anderson family. Online condolences can be made at www.norrisfuneral.com