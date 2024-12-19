Alfred Franklin Pearce, Jr., age 78 of Pulaski, died Tuesday evening, December 17, 2024 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on April 15, 1946 in Wythe County, and was the son of the late Dolly Belle Creger Pearce and the late Alfred Franklin Pearce, Sr. He was a graduate of the Pulaski High School, class of 1964, a proud veteran of the United States Military, having served in the Marine Corps where he was a talented member of the Marine Corp rugby team and was a pilot simulator instructor. Al was also retired as an accountant for the U.S. Department of Defense. Al had a wonderful, magnetic and generous personality, and made friends with people, everywhere life directed him.

He is survived by his brother; Ron (Cheryl) Pearce of Kernersville, NC: sisters; Joan M. Eads of Pulaski, and Patsy A. Marshall of Roanoke. He is also survived by many wonderful cousins.

Funeral services will be private.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service. 540-980-1700