Allen L. “Rollie” Brown

On June 4, 2025, God called Allen Lee Brown, into eternal rest at Lewis Gale Hospital, Pulaski, Virginia.

Rollie was born on March 2, 1962, the youngest son of Mrs. Elaine Brown the late Mr. Frank Brown, Sr.

At an early age, Rollie joined New Century United Methodist Church which later became Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church. Rollie was educated and a graduate of Pulaski County School System.

Rollie was proceeded in death, by his father Mr. Frank Brown Sr., two sisters: Mrs. Ruth Lewis and Ms. Lynn Brown. Three brothers: Mr. Frank Brown Jr., Mr. Holland Brown and Mr. Stephanie Brown.

Rollie’s memories will live on with his loving family, mother, Mrs. Elaine Brown, sister, Ms. Natalie Brown and brother Steve (Lorraine) Brown and his aunt, Mrs. Katherine Lewis, niece and caregiver, Ms. Kimberly Brown along with a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

We will always remember the beautiful smile that Rollie displayed even during his sickness.

The name “Rollie” was given to him as a toddler by his Aunt Katherine, the name has stayed with him until his death.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, 2:00PM at Randolph Ave. United Methodist Church, Pulaski. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Pinehurst Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home 248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, VA. (540)980-9100