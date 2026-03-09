January 30, 1996 – March 5, 2026

It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that our family announce the passing of Andrea Simone, age 30, on March 5, 2026. Andrea passed peacefully in her home, leaving behind a legacy of love that will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Andrea was the devoted mother of three beautiful children—Stetson Charles Simone, Baylee Sumner, and Natalie Sumner—who were the center of her world. She was the loving wife and soulmate of Tyler Mack Simone. Her greatest joy in life was caring for her family, and she gave them endless love, strength, and support.

Andrea was truly the light and the glue of her family. She had a warmth that naturally brought people together and made everyone feel welcome, valued, and loved. Her kindness, compassion, and bright spirit touched everyone she met. She valued all those in her life and was the kind of person who would always have your back, no matter what.

Though her life was far too short, Andrea’s love and the example she set will continue to live on through her children and through all the lives she touched. Everyone who knew her was made better simply by having her in their lives.

Andrea was preceded in death by her mother, April Guynn; her grandfather, David Guynn; and her maternal grandparents, Charles Tolbert and Mary Murphy.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband and soulmate, Tyler Mack Simone; her children, Stetson Charles Simone, Baylee Sumner, and Natalie Sumner; her father, David Guynn Jr. and Della; her brother, David-Andrew Hunter Guynn; her sisters, Jessica Schaudt and Andy, and Paula LaRue and Larry; her grandmother, Helen Guynn; her grandfather, Jesse Murphy; her beloved “Mamma Bear,” Cherish Morefield; Aunt Michelle Sale; her father- and mother-in-law, Charles Wayne and Terri Sutphin; her brother- and sister-in-law, Joseph and Kayla DeLellis; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

All who were blessed to know Andrea will forever carry a piece of her light in their hearts. She will be endlessly missed and forever loved.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at West Wind Winery, 180 W Wind Dr, Max Meadows, VA 24360.

The Simone family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com