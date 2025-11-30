Ann Nixon Vaughan, age 81 of Pulaski, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 27, 2025. She was born in Pulaski on April 10, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Winfred and Sarah Killen Nixon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ellis Vaughan, sons Thomas Winfred Vaughan and Anthony Ellis Vaughan, her brothers, Alvin, Terry and Donnie Nixon, sister Rachel Nixon Ernest and fur baby Raleigh.

She drove a school bus for 35 years for Pulaski County School Board. The kids on the bus called her “Miss Ann”. She enjoyed playing bingo, she liked country music and listening to the sound of a steel guitar. She also liked travel with family and friends.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Allen Davis of Pulaski, son and daughter-in-law Chuck and Vickie Vaughan of Pulaski. Grandchildren, Tony (Jessica) Davis of Pulaski, Zack (Jessica) Vaughan of GA, Robbie and Jesse Vaughan of TN. Great-grandchildren, Addy and Rose Davis of Pulaski, Alauna, Scarlet, Delilah and Magdalena Vaughan, of GA.

Per Ann’s request, there will be no viewing, and just a private graveside service held in Ray’s Cemetery in Pulaski County.

The family would like to extend very special thanks to Medi Home Health and Hospice Staff for support and professional care given during mom’s illness.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700