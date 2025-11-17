Apco to host open house for transmission upgrades in Pulaski, Montgomery and Floyd counties

ROANOKE – Appalachian Power Company (APCo) representatives are upgrading the transmission system in Pulaski, Montgomery and Floyd counties as part of the Claytor – Floyd Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project team plans to host two open houses to gather input from the community.

The project involves rebuilding approximately 18 miles of a 1940s 138-kilovolt electric transmission line in or near the existing right-of-way. The project team is seeking input on route options at select points along the transmission line.

APCo encourages community members to attend the open houses to learn more and provide feedback on route options. There is no formal presentation, so attendees are welcome to join at any time during the event at a location most convenient to them:

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 5-7 p.m. at Radford Recreation Center, 200 George St., Radford, VA 24141

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 5-7 p.m. at Hotel Floyd, 300 Rick Lewis Way, Floyd, VA 24091

“This project is part of Appalachian Power’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the electric grid and improve service reliability for area customers,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “By upgrading 1940s equipment, we are working to deliver safe, dependable service for our neighbors and reduce the potential of extended power outages.”

Residents who are unable to attend the open houses can visit the project website and virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/Claytor.

Landowners within the project area can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details. The project team plans to use input from the community and additional field work to determine a power line route that reduces impact on the community and environment.

APCo representatives plan to file an application with the Virginia State Corporation Commission next summer. If approved, construction is expected to begin early 2031 and conclude by late 2032.

About Appalachian Power

Appalachian Power (APCo), a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), is a leading electric utility serving over 1.1 million customers across 57 counties in northeast Tennessee, southwest Virginia, southern West Virginia and parts of West Virginia’s northern panhandle. With an extensive network of 61,000 miles of power lines and an owned generating capacity of approximately 8,500 megawatts, APCo is committed to delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy. The company focuses on customer service, innovation, investing in modern infrastructure and a diverse mix of energy solutions to enhance grid reliability and efficiency. With a dedicated workforce of 1,700 employees, APCo is committed to economic development, its customers’ needs and community empowerment. For more information, visit AppalachianPower.com.