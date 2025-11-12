Appalachian League Unveils 2026 Schedule

Opening Day set for June 4 with Championship Game on August 1

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Appalachian League announced its schedule for the 2026 season. The league’s eight team, 48-game regular season schedule will begin with Opening Day on Thursday, June 4, and end Thursday, July 30.

“Over the course of eight weeks college players will get the chance to experience a Minor League-type schedule while playing competitive baseball against the top talent in the country,” Appy League executive director Brian Graham said. “This eight team, 48-game schedule, concluding with a one-game playoff and championship game is designed to prepare Appy League players for careers as professional baseball players.”

The Appy League playoffs will begin on July 31. The team with the best winning percentage in each division will host the team in its division with the second-best winning percentage. The winners will meet in the Championship Game, hosted by the East Division winner, on Aug. 1.

The reigning champion Bluefield Ridge Runners will begin their season on the road against the Danville Otterbots, the 2024 title game winners. All four Opening Day matchups are as scheduled:

Bluefield Ridge Runners at Danville Otterbots

Elizabethton River Riders at Greeneville Flyboys

Burlington Sock Puppets at Kingsport Axmen

Johnson City Doughboys at Pulaski River Turtles

Teams will play 24 home games and 24 road games during the 2026 season. Every team will have a home game either July 3 or July 4. To view the entire 2026 Appalachian League schedule, click here.

About the Appalachian League

Founded in 1911, the Appalachian League is one of the longest-running baseball leagues in history. The Appy League is the only collegiate summer league under MLB and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline (“PDP”) and is an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Teams and other future National teams.