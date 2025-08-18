Area Democrats, others to meet District 42 candidate at picnic

The annual Democratic Committee of Pulaski picnic will be Saturday, Aug. 23, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Dublin High School Memorial Shelter at Randolph Park. Area Democrats, Indivisible members, and independents are invited. Join us and meet Biko Agozino, Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates from the huge, multi-community District 42.

Please bring a small dish, enough for a few people. This is also an opportunity to meet new friends and have relaxed conversations on topics of interest and concern.