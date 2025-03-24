Area Small Business raises over $6000 to support fireman’s family

Christiansburg – In a heartwarming display of community spirit, local residents, fire departments and businesses have come together to contribute to Logo Hub’s tshirt fundraising campaign for (now deceased) local firefighter Jeremy Compton who recently lost his battle with cancer, raising $6013.03 to support his children. We’re very excited at this total donation!

“We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of our neighbors,” said Merissa Sachs, Owner of Logo Hub. “The outpouring of support has been incredible, and these donations will go a long way in ensuring that Jeremy’s children will benefit through the fundraising efforts.”

“We’ve always believed in giving back to the community that has supported us since 1998,” said Kim Vaughan who is a long term employee of Logo Hub. “This is just our way of saying thank you, and we hope our contribution inspires others to get involved as well.”

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who made this campaign a success, and our staff that worked really hard to complete each order” said Megan Hall, manager of Logo Hub. “Every single contribution makes a difference, and we’re excited about the positive impact we will continue to have on our community because of this generosity.”

Submitted by Merissa Sachs