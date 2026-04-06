As Motorcycling Season Ramps Up, New DMV Campaign Encourages Drivers to See the Human Under the Helmet

DMV Shares Tips for Sharing the Road Safely DMV Shares Tips for Sharing the Road Safely

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the Commonwealth’s Highway Safety Office, is launching a powerful new highway safety campaign aimed at increasing motorists’ awareness of motorcycles and the people who ride them. Centered on the message that there’s a human under every helmet, the campaign urges drivers to keep their eyes out for motorcyclists, share the road, check their blind spots, and make safe choices to help everyone get home safely.

At the heart of the campaign is a touching video featuring a young girl playing “I Spy” from the backseat of a car with her mother. Viewing the world—and motorcyclists—through the eyes of a child offers a simple but powerful reminder: “When we stop judging the ride, we start seeing the rider.”

“Motorcyclists are our neighbors, friends, and family members, and as a rider myself, I know how important it is to be seen and respected on the road,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald F. Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “This campaign is about shifting perspective, reminding drivers how absolutely vital it is to keep their eyes out for motorcyclists and recognize that every rider has a story, a purpose, and someone waiting for them at home.”

Last year, preliminary data show, 2,006 crashes involving motorcycles resulted in 101 motorcyclists losing their lives on Virginia’s roadways, making awareness and shared responsibility critical to saving lives.

DMV is urging all drivers to take a few simple steps to improve safety for motorcyclists:

Keep your eyes out for motorcyclists

Look twice and check blind spots before changing lanes or turning

Give motorcycles a full lane of space

Maintain a safe following distance

Stay alert and avoid distractions behind the wheel

Remember, there’s a person under every helmet.

Developed by Two Tango Collaborative and produced by Brian Camp Pictures, the campaign will run statewide across television, digital platforms, and social media, reaching Virginians with a message designed to build empathy and change behavior on the road.

To download the campaign video, click here.

For more information about motorcycle safety and DMV’s highway safety initiatives, visit DMV’s website.