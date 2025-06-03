Auburn ends Fort Chiswell’s softball season

The Auburn Eagles ended the Fort Chiswell Pioneer Lady Softball season on Monday blanking the Fort 10-0. Auburn also ended the high school career of four year FC starting pitcher Blair Jackson. The All-Time Strikeout Leader in Wythe County piled-up 243 strikeouts this year which put her at 746 career strikeouts.

The right handed hurler looked like she was off to a good start in the first as she recorded two outs but the Eagles were able to capitalize on some Pioneer errors and a Hope Wilson double to take a 2-0 lead. Auburn would add to its early lead in the third after the Pioneers couldn’t plate any runs and on a Leah Wimmer single, some more errors, and a Samantha Anderson sacrifice bunt to make the score 5-0 after three innings. FC would have trouble fielding the bunt and routine plays all day.

McKenzie Booth earned the win for Auburn as she surrendered two hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out 14. Jackson took her final loss for the Fort as she lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing 10 runs, four being scored as earned runs, on 11 hits while striking out eight.

Hope Wilson led the Eagles with three hits and was aided by Ariel Mullins who recorded two. Lilly Goforth and Kimberlyn Hart each got hits for the Pioneers. With the loss, FC ends the season with 16 wins and 7 losses.