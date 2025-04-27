Austin Cindric wins wild Talladega race with last-lap pass

By Holly Cain

NASCAR Wire Service

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Austin Cindric’s dramatic last lap pass provided exactly the sort of Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway thrill that NASCAR fans have come to expect at the sport’s biggest track, earning the 2022 Daytona 500 winner Cindric – and Team Penske – their first trophies of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford pulled ahead of Roush Fenway Keselowski driver Ryan Preece’s No. 60 Ford by the length of a front hood to claim a .022-second victory in Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500 – the two Ford Mustangs exchanging the lead five times in the final six laps.

However, the Fords driven by Preece and fifth place finisher, Cindric’s Penske teammate Joey Logano were subsequently disqualified following post-race inspection for technical violations. NASCAR officials found an illegal spoiler on Preece’s Mustang and a spoiler violation on Logano’s No. 22 Mustang that also violated Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules.

The disqualifications moved Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron into second and third place in the race’s final standings.

“I’m just so proud of this team from the [pit] cycles to the fast cars to the fuel-only stops,’’ said the 26-year old Cindric, whose team – with 17 laps remaining – turned in the fastest final pit stop putting him back out front and able to contend for the win in a race that featured 67 lead changes among 23 drivers.

“It definitely wasn’t easy,’’ Cindric said of holding off the Hendrick teammates for the checkered flag. “I give a lot of credit, Kyle [Larson] did a lot to take care of me, pushing me at the right times in the tri-oval and as mad as I was at him after Atlanta [race], I feel like we’re good now. That was great and having a photo-finish at Talladega and get in the Playoffs in front of this amazing crowd, beautiful day in Alabama.’’

The Hendrick teammates Larson and Byron acknowledged lapped traffic in front of the lead pack, looming just beyond the finish line, certainly created an extra consideration. Yet the runner-up showing for Larson, who won Stage 1 and led three laps on the day, was a career best effort at Talladega. It was a major move forward for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion drafting tracks such as Talladega, Daytona and Atlanta – all venues where the 31-race winner has yet to earn a trophy.

“I wanted to take it, but just felt like the gap was too big,’’ said Larson, who ran directly behind Cindric in the closing laps, adding. “I was just second row inside and just going to do everything I could to try and advance our lane and maybe open it up so maybe then I could get to the outside, but we were all pushing so equally that it kept the lanes kind of jammed up.

“I needed something else to kinda happen, maybe them to get blocking each other or something, but still a great day. A stage win, P3 in the second stage and P3 in the final, so great points day and best career finish on a superspeedway so happy with the performance in the Hendricks.com Chevy.”

Cindric is the 10th different winner in the last 10 Talladega races – a record streak at the iconic 2.66-mile high-banked track. Yet Sunday’s race was relatively calm compared to some previous editions at the high-action drafting track. It marked the fourth time a Tallladega race had only four caution flags – two of which were scheduled stage caution breaks.

With the two disqualifications, Front Row Motorsports’ Noah Gragson and Hendrick’s Chase Elliott round out the top-five.

Chevrolet drivers, Spire Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar and Hendrick’s Alex Bowman finished sixth and seventh with former Talladega winner, and Sunday’s Stage 2 winner Bubba Wallace eighth in the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota. Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suárez and Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon completed the updated top-10.

Although their teammates ran well and earned stage points, it was a frustrating afternoon for Penske’s Ryan Blaney and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s Brad Keselowski.

The two former champions and past multi-time Talladega winners were collected in an accident on lap 43 during a pit stop cycle before the first Stage break. Keselowski and Chevy’s Kyle Busch collided on track as Keselowski was moving to pit road for a stop – their contact collected Blaney spinning him out as well.

The owner-driver of the No. 6 Ford, Keselowski, who was already mired in a disappointing early season, finished 36th and is now ranked 32nd in the championship standings.

“It was just a stack of guys trying to come to pit road as fast as they could and we were kind of the ham in the sandwich that got squeezed.’’ said Keselowski, who leads all active drivers with six Talladega wins. “I waved down the backstretch to let everybody know I was gonna pit and I came off of four and everybody was so tight behind me that I didn’t even have a chance to turn left. I hate that it ruined not just our day, but several other people’s day. I don’t think I could do anything different.”

Blaney, who drives the No. 12 Team Penske Ford was scored as 37th – ahead of the two disqualified drivers. It marked his fourth DNF in the 10-race season, but the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion has led 198 laps on the season and is still ranked eighth in the standings.

“Another DNF – it just sucks,’’ Blaney said. Just when we were kind of getting our momentum and didn’t even get to race today. We’ll just move on to Texas.”

With his third-place finish, Byron continues to lead the championship standings, now 31 points ahead of his teammate Larson. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, who had been second in points going into Talladega is now ranked third, 52 points behind Byron.

The NASCAR Cup Series now heads West to Texas Motor Speedway for next Sunday’s Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Elliott is the defending race winner.

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Jack Link’s 500

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama

Sunday, April 27, 2025

(7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 188. (25) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 188. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 188. (27) Noah Gragson, Ford, 188. (30) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 188. (28) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 188. (18) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 188. (20) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 188. (24) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 188. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 188. (14) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 188. (35) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 188. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, 188. (26) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 188. (17) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 188. (15) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 188. (10) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 188. (34) Erik Jones, Toyota, 188. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 188. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 188. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188. (23) Riley Herbst #, Toyota, 188. (21) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 188. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 188. (37) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 188. (8) Josh Berry, Ford, 188. (2) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 188. (31) Anthony Alfredo(i), Chevrolet, 188. (36) Shane Van Gisbergen #, Chevrolet, 187. (29) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota, 187. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 186. (39) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 186. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, Overheating, 71. (6) Chris Buescher, Ford, Accident, 51. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, Accident, 51. (22) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 42. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 42. (4) Ryan Preece, Ford, 188. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 188.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 157.203 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 10 Mins, 52 Secs. Margin of Victory: .022 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 22 laps.

Lead Changes: 67 among 23 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Z. Smith 1-3;J. Berry 4;J. Logano 5;M. McDowell 6-7;J. Berry 8;M. McDowell 9-10;Z. Smith 11;J. Berry 12-14;R. Preece 15;M. McDowell 16;R. Preece 17;M. McDowell 18-20;Z. Smith 21;J. Berry 22;K. Busch 23-25;C. Briscoe 26-40;C. Custer 41-42;J. Logano 43-48;D. Suarez 49;C. Buescher 50-51;D. Hamlin 52-58;B. Wallace 59;K. Larson 60-62;C. Hocevar 63;*. Yeley 64;*. Alfredo(i) 65;W. Byron 66-69;*. Alfredo(i) 70-73;R. Chastain 74;J. Nemechek 75;*. Alfredo(i) 76;R. Chastain 77-80;*. Alfredo(i) 81;R. Chastain 82-83;*. Alfredo(i) 84-85;R. Chastain 86;D. Suarez 87;*. Alfredo(i) 88-93;R. Chastain 94-95;*. Alfredo(i) 96-99;R. Chastain 100;J. Logano 101-108;C. Hocevar 109;J. Logano 110;B. Wallace 111;M. McDowell 112-113;C. Hocevar 114;J. Logano 115-119;B. Wallace 120-122;*. Yeley 123;C. Elliott 124;C. Briscoe 125-127;T. Gibbs 128;C. Briscoe 129-130;T. Gibbs 131-161;J. Logano 162-164;J. Berry 165-166;T. Dillon 167;J. Berry 168-171;A. Cindric 172-174;W. Byron 175;A. Cindric 176;W. Byron 177-181;A. Cindric 182;R. Preece 183-185;A. Cindric 186;R. Preece 187;A. Cindric 188.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ty Gibbs 2 times for 32 laps; Joey Logano 6 times for 24 laps; Chase Briscoe 3 times for 20 laps; * Anthony Alfredo(i) 7 times for 19 laps; Josh Berry 6 times for 12 laps; Ross Chastain 6 times for 11 laps; William Byron 3 times for 10 laps; Michael McDowell 5 times for 10 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 7 laps; Austin Cindric 5 times for 7 laps; Ryan Preece 4 times for 6 laps; Zane Smith 3 times for 5 laps; Bubba Wallace 3 times for 5 laps; Carson Hocevar 3 times for 3 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 3 laps; Kyle Larson 1 time for 3 laps; Daniel Suarez 2 times for 2 laps; Chris Buescher 1 time for 2 laps; Cole Custer 1 time for 2 laps; * JJ Yeley 2 times for 2 laps; John Hunter Nemechek 1 time for 1 lap; Ty Dillon 1 time for 1 lap; Chase Elliott 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 5,24,47,9,23,11,16,51,35,10

Stage #2 Top Ten: 23,5,2,77,45,34,38,21,7,16