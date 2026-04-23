Barbara Ann Fitzgerald, age 80 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia. Born June 21, 1945 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Allen Umberger & Mary Roseberry Umberger. She was also preceded in death by her husband Willie Hensel Fitzgerald; brothers James Umberger, Douglas C. Umberger, Alvin T. Umberger and sister-in-law Ann Umberger.

Barbara is survived by her

Sister – Mary (Kermit) Sayers

Sisters-in-law – Jane Umberger, Patty Umberger

Special Nieces & Nephews – Tabitha, Keisha & Josh, Teresa

Several other nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, April 27, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Vicki Viers officiating. Interment will follow at the Memorial Christian Church Cemetery, Draper.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Barbara’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.