Barbara Ann Jackson Novell, 68, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on November 17, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family and her dearest friend Robyn.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Jeremy and Andrew, her daughter in law Alicia; her five grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored—Luke, Andi Grace, Jackson, Levi, and Mila; her sister and best friend Mary and Jim Williams, her niece Molly Williams, and her brother Billy Jackson. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Alvin, as well as her parents, Bill and Mary Ann Jackson.

For decades, Barbara opened her home and her heart as an in-home daycare provider, nurturing countless children who affectionately knew her as “BarBar.” Each child who passed through her door became one of “her babies,” taking with them a piece of her warmth, patience, and joy.

Above all, Barbara cherished being a mother and grandmother. She was always the first to volunteer to help with the grandkids—whether that meant bravely ignoring germs if it meant helping or making an hour drive just to hold a baby for a little break. She embodied the saying, “What happens at Granny’s, stays at Granny’s,” and in her eyes, her grandchildren could do no wrong. They were her greatest delight, and she poured limitless love into every moment she spent with them.

Barbara will be remembered for her kindness, her gentle spirit, and the unwavering love she showed to her family and to every child entrusted to her care. Her legacy lives on in the hearts she shaped and the generations she nurtured.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to her beloved family doctor, Dr Roy Habib at Lewis Gale Hospital, and nurse Kendra at Good Samaritan Hospice Services for their compassionate care, support, and tenderness in her final days.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 PM – Tuesday, November 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with the Rev. Jerry Novell officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

