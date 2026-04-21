Barbara Frances Duncan

She began her life on this earth on Sept. 29, 1946. She changed her residence on Dec. 18, 2025 to really begin to live with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Weldon and Vernice Duncan and her step-mother Mae Duncan. Sisters Angie Saunders and Terry Duncan, Brother Jimmy Duncan, Aunt Joyce Davis. Also husband Graham Duncan and her son Steven Duncan.

She is survived by Tina (John) Kellam, Joe Duncan, Buffie (Damon) Banes, Brett (Shannon) Downey, and her “Chosen Children” Devon Mathieson, Eddie Arnold and Deanie Hall. Also her sisters Maryann, Kathy and Nancy. Brothers Brian and Keith and her uncle Ford Davis.

Also surviving are her “precious” grandchildren: Racheal, Savanna, Sarah, Laural, Rebekah, Ruth, Brooklynn, Ryan, Kyle, Isabel, Anna, Ryan and Catie. And the “Most precious great grandchildren: Reece, Jett, Joanna and Lincoln. Sister-in-Love Rosetta Duncan, Brother-in-law Chipper (Fran) Duncan and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life will be held at Grace Fellowship Baptist Church starting at 12:00PM with Pastor John Kellam and Pastor Derek Cowan presiding. Per Barbara’s request there will be choir music, preaching and lunch!

Visitation at the church be from 10:00AM to 11:45AM. Grace Fellowship Baptist Church is located at 2640 Max Creek Road; Hiwassee, VA 24347. We look forward to you celebrating with us!!