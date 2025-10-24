Barbara Powers Humphrey, age 83 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital – Pulaski. Born July 12, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Roy E. Powers, Sr. & Rose Lee Richardson Powers. She was also preceded in death by her husband Steven Humphrey and sister Margaret Powers.

Mom was the sweetest soul one could ever meet, a woman whose kindness and warmth were felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She had an incredible gift for making everyone feel welcome and cherished, always there with a listening ear, a comforting hand, or a simple smile that could light up the darkest moments. Her love was a guiding light, a constant source of strength and support that taught us the true meaning of compassion and generosity. While our hearts ache with her physical absence, her gentle spirit and beautiful legacy of unconditional love will live on forever in the countless lives she touched. She especially had a very close bond to her daughter Teresa.

Barbara is survived by her

Children

Teresa Powell

Ernest Humphrey

Identical Twin Sister

Betty Ellis

Brother

Roy E. Powers, Jr.

Grandchildren

Sara Reich (Mike),Kelly Crawford (Jake), Kim Dodd (Josh), Steven Humphrey (Cierra), Carmen Humphrey

Great Grandchildren

Landenn, Olivia, Savannah, Khloe, Brantley, Dallas, Cayden, Liam, Elijah, Olivia and Luka.

