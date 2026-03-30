Barnes announces resignation as Carroll County basketball coach

Carroll County head coach Anthony Barnes confers with an official during a game this season vs. Pulaski County.

By MIKE WILLIAMS

Patriot Publishing

After a successful six-year run as head coach of the Carroll County boys basketball team, Anthony Barnes has announced his resignation.

Barnes made his resignation known Sunday during the team’s annual basketball banquet.

In announcing his decision, Barnes said, “After careful consideration, I have decided to pursue other opportunities and avenues.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve the student athletes, families and the community of Hillsville. During my six years of serving as coach, l have been blessed to have worked alongside a dedicated coaching staff and to witness the growth and achievements of players both on and off the court.

“I am proud that during my time, the boys’ basketball program produced three one-thousand-point players; one player who was named the school’s all-time leading scorer; one player who was awarded the district’s player of the year award; teams who won back-to-back district championships and a team that was only the fifth ever team from Carroll County to achieve the state quarter-finals in school history,” Barnes said.

Barnes, who works full time as Superintendent of the VDOT shop in Dublin, finished out his Carroll County coaching years with a record of 79-54. That includes the COVID year in which only 12 games were played.

Of his six seasons at Carroll, the 2024-25 season was his best. The Cavaliers went 23-3 that year, won the Three River District title, were regional runners-up and reached the state quarter-finals.

Barnes was named Coach of the Year twice in the Three Rivers, and was also named Timesland Coach of the Year as well.

“When taking on this position six years ago, I set goals to develop a strong boys· basketball program and help young men to succeed in their teenage life and into adulthood,” Barnes continued. “Valuable lessons included selflessness, being part of a team, grit, giving back to others and having success and overcoming failures. This program has accomplished these goals and more.”

He said the “dedication and support will never be forgotten as well the success we have created together to form a legacy at Carroll County High School.”

“I hope the values instilled in these players will live long ·into their lives and they will one day look back and remember the times they were part of the boys’ basketball program.

“The practices, discussions, film room reviews, bus rides, pre-game meals, locker room game successes and failures will always be memories for me. To the players (current and alumni), thank you for allowing me to become a part of your lives during this journey.

“Thank you again for this invaluable opportunity, the experience and support. I believe that Carroll County High School boys’ basketball will continue to thrive and achieve great success in the future,” Barnes closed.