Ms. Bernice Estelle Smith Ramey was born on March 27, 1953 in Pulaski, Virginia to Robert and Agnes Smith.

Bernice attended school in Pulaski, Virginia and graduated from Pulaski County High School. She worked and retired after 38 years at Pulaski Furniture Corporation. Bernice was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church on Magazine Street, Pulaski, Virginia where she ushered and could often be overheard asking others how she was doing. She loved her church and church family and tried to attend anything taking place at her church or other churches where First Baptist was invited.

The Lord dispatched one of His angels to Bernice’s bedside on the morning of October 17th to escort her to her heavenly home. Bernice had several nicknames and “Meanie” was one of the more frequently used by members of her immediate family. She possessed a curious, almost mischievous smile and laugh that may have been the source of this nickname. Bernice was softspoken, but with no hesitation she would let you know her opinion and feelings on whatever topic she was discussing with you. Her departure is a deep and personal loss to her family and friends who love and miss her deeply.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Agnes Smith, brothers Robert Smith, Jr., Verlin H. Smith, Edward M. Smith, step-brother, Elisha Cockeran, step-sister, Brenda Cockeran, and nephew, James W. Smith, Jr.

Bernice leaves to cherish her countless memories to: sister, Leatha S. Williamson of Apopka, FL, brothers, Richard A. Smith (Carolyn), James W. Smith (Sharon), and Terry O. Smith, of Pulaski, VA, nieces, nephews and a special friend, Sharon Young who was by her side throughout her illness, and a host of other family and friends.