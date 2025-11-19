Bertha Verseline (Dickerson) Phibbs, 103, of Bridgewater, VA passed away on Monday, November 17, 2025 at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.

Mrs. Phibbs was born on May 14, 1922 in Pulaski County, near Newbern, VA and was a daughter of the late Valentine Meredith and Larmie Estelle (Trail) Dickerson. Bertha graduated in 1939 as the valedictorian of Dublin High School and was an active member in the Pulaski Church of the Brethren during her youth and early adult years until moving with her young family to Bridgewater in 1956. She served for several years on the administrative board of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, where she was an active member through her 80s. She moved to the Bridgewater Retirement Community independent living apartments in 1998 and eventually entered assisted living.

Bertha served as the secretary to the treasurer at Bridgewater College for 30 years (1958-1988). She always enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, and other needle arts. Her primary hobby was reading.

On November 15, 1940, she married Paul Vester Phibbs, Sr., who preceded her in death on December 22, 1990. Bertha and Paul celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary in 1990, just weeks before his passing.

Mrs. Phibbs is survived by her children Betty Phibbs Keller and husband, Richard of Winchester, Charles Mark Phibbs and wife, Sharon of Verona, Morris Allen Phibbs of Evanston, IL; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Phibbs of Asheville, NC; seven grandchildren, Heather, Elizabeth, Carmen, Melissa, Mark, Steven, Robyn; twelve great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Phibbs was preceded in death by one son, Paul Vester Phibbs, Jr.; and her siblings, Myrtle Palmer, Josie Dickerson, Guy Dickerson, and Virgie Gibbs. She was the youngest of five siblings.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 11 a.m. at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with Pastor David R. Miller officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Oaklawn Cemetery in Bridgewater.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.

Condolences may be shared at kygers.com

“Mom, she was a doodle!”