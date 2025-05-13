Betty Dathe Zeutzius, age 98 of Draper, formerly of Leesburg, FL died late Friday, May 9, 2025, at her daughter’s Draper residence. She was born on December 30, 1926, in Dover, New Jersey, with her twin brother Bob Dathe. Betty was the daughter of the late Iva Massaker Dathe and the late John F. Dathe. The family relocated to Easton, PA where she attended Easton High School, graduating in the Class of 1944. A child of the greatest generation, she never complained and learned to be frugal, reliable and hard working. Betty married Edward James Zeutzius (“Skip”) in July 1950. They both applied to work at the Central Intelligence Agency, were accepted and assigned to Greece. Betty loved to travel.

Upon returning from overseas, she became a full-time house keeper and mother. In 1964 they relocated to Manassas, VA, where she eventually worked as a Logistics Officer for Prince William County, until retiring. In order to “never see snow again” she moved to Orange Blossom Gardens, Lady Lake FL. (now referred to as the “historic” section of “The Villages.” She became an avid golfer! In 2002 she moved to Pennbrooke Fairways, Leesburg, FL to be close to her brother and sister-in-law. She was a member of the Pennbrooke Community Church where she organized and maintained the sheet music for the choir. She sang with the Pennbrooke Singers, walked 2 miles every morning, swam in the pool and played card games. She loved the Florida lifestyle and sunshine! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward James Zeutzius, her son, Edward J Zeutzius II, her twin brother Robert Dathe and brothers Jay Dathe and Bill Dathe.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy B Zeutzius Smith, son-in-law Daniel F Smith Jr of Draper; grandchildren Courtney Zeutzius Mills of Dublin and Christina Lee Brady of Mechanicsville, MD. Great grandchildren: Logan Bunn, Emily Bunn, Wyatt Bunn and Isaiah Mills. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Edita Dathe. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. a Seagle Funeral Home, 415 N. Jefferson Avenue, Pulaski, VA 24301, with Pastor Danny Smith officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 1:30 until 2:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Stafford Memorial Park, Stafford, VA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.