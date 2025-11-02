Betty Lois Pennington Simmerman, 86, of Barren Springs, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Bessie Pennington; her beloved husband, Willian David Simmerman; her daughter, Betsy Lea Simmerman Selfe, and nine brothers and sisters.

Betty is survived by her loving daughters and sons-in-law, Penny (Tim) Dunford, Rita (Ricky) Boyd, and Billie (Jody) Neel; her dear sisters, Dixie Garvin and Geraldine Roe, eight cherished grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.

Betty will be remembered for her deep love of family, her kind heart, and the warmth she shared with all who knew her.

Graveside funeral services will be held at the Bethany U.M.C. Cemetery (1384 Lead Mine Road, Austinville, VA 24312) at a later date and will be announced.

