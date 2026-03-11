Beverly Jean Rickey, age 75 of Barren Springs, VA passed away Monday, March 9, 2026 at her home. Born September 14, 1950 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Roy Glenn Williams & Marilyn Virginia Weadon Williams. She was also preceded in death by her sister Deborah Dean Brady.

Beverly was a graduate of Fries Virginia High School. She worked as an LPN at Pulaski Hospital. She loved to crochet and make beautiful blankets and other treasures for her family and friends.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, doing crafts and playing cards over the years.

Beverly met the “Love of her Life” Dickey back in 1968 and married in September 1969.

Beverly is survived by her

Husband – “Dickey” Boyd Rickey, Jr.

Daughter – Karen Reane Rickey

Grandchildren – Gabriel Robinson (Olivia), Alleya Robinson (CJ)

Great Grandchildren – Nyomi Robinson, Andreas Reed

Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM – Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Chaplain Robbie Vance officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Beverly’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.