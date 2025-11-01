Billie Jean Matheson Skeens, age 92 of Dublin, died Thursday, October 30, 2025, at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Bethel, North Carolina, on March 27, 1933, to the late Carl and Ivalee Isaacs Matheson. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Randy Skeens. Billie Jean was a member of the Dublin Baptist Church since 1952. She was a devoted wife to the late Dale Carlton Skeens, beloved mother to Linda Skeens, Dan Skeens, and Brian (Angela) Skeens, and grandmother to Andrew Skeens. She is survived by one brother, Hubert C. Matheson, of Boone, NC; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Billie Jean was a friend to all; her company was truly enjoyed by her friends, relatives, and neighbors. Special thank you to Ann Mills for her loving care of Billie Jean during her illness. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:00 am at Dublin Baptist Church with the Rev. Todd Triplett officiating. Interment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am before the service. Donations in Billie’s honor may be made to St. Jude’s.