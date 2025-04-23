Bland County woman dies in Wythe County crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (April 22, 2025) on Interstate 81 southbound in Wythe County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (April 22, 2025) on Interstate 81 southbound in Wythe County.

A 2017 Nissan Versa was heading southbound on Interstate 81 when it ran off of the left side of the Interstate, struck a guardrail, bounced back to the right, and overturned multiple times. The vehicle eventually came to rest in the travel lanes.

The driver of the Versa, Molly M. Jones, 24, of Bland, Va., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Jones was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.