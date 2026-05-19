Blue Demons’ big inning dooms  Cougars

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

The Cougar baseball team travelled to Christiansburg Monday evening and came away on the short end of a 15-7 loss.

They were up 1-0 with the Blue Demons coming to bat in the bottom of the fourth when the wheels would fall off. Christianburg would score eight runs to take command of the game.

The Cougars would score one run in their half of the fifth, but the Demons would answer with two runs to go up 10-2.

The Cougars would then battle back to score five runs, cutting their deficit to three, 10-7. The Demons would answer again, however, scoring five to make it 15-7.

Christiansburg starting pitcher Walker Overbay went six innings, allowed seven runs, 10 hits, and struck out six. He was also three for four at the plate, scoring three runs. Seven Demon players had an RBI, and all nine starters scored a run. Ethan Wayman had three hits and three RBI. Brasen Hutchens and Carter Hughes had two RBI each.

The Cougars had home runs from Eli Lewis and Kaleb Sartin. Lewis’ home run was a three-run shot. Sartin had three hits, Cade Souder had two hits, and Konner Furrow had two.

Seth Carter was the starting and losing pitcher. He pitched 3.1 innings, as he gave up six runs, five hits, and walked four. Cole Hutton then came in and gave up four runs on six hits. He was followed on the mound by Logan Wright, Furrow and Boone Blevins.

Head coach Greg Allen said, “We have to stop digging a hole and jumping in it. We can’t win when we play defense like we did today.”

The Cougars’ record falls to 9-10, and they have lost three consecutive. They will take on Patrick Henry today at Pulaski County High School. First pitch slated for 5 pm.

Pulaski Co. – 1 0 0 0 1 5 0- 7

C-burg – 0 0 0 8 2 5 x- 15

Pualski Co – 7 runs- 11 hits- 4 errors

Christiansburg- 15 runs – 16 hits- 1 error

Pulaski Co. – LP – Carter

C-burg – WP – Overbay