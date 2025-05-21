Blue Devils slip by Pioneers in softball

It looked like the Fort Chiswell Softball Team had its MED Semi-Final Game sewed-up on Tuesday in Grayson County as the Pioneers took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning. However, FC would give-up a bloop hit and commit a few errors and a single by M. Phipps that allowed the Devils to tie the contest up and go into extra innings. In the eighth inning, FC would come up empty while Grayson successfully bunted and later plated the winning run on a S. White single.

Blair Jackson took the loss but pitched well for the Fort as she went seven and one-third innings, surrendering three runs (one earned run) on nine scattered hits, while striking out nine, and walked none. Lilly Goforth and Jenna Ball came through with big hits for the Pioneers as Ball singled to tie the game in the fifth and Goforth tripled and and later scored on a Katelyn Frazier ground ball. Goforth, Ball, Jackson, Annalees Kuehl, Krista King, and Payton Nester each collected hits for Fort Chiswell.