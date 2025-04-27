Board of Supervisors meet Monday, April 28
Board of Supervisors Meeting
Monday, April 28, 2025
Pulaski County Board of Supervisors
5:30 p.m. – Executive Session, Executive Conference Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia
7 p.m. – Open Meeting, Board Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia
(Additions/Changes since the original agenda was made Active are noted with an * at the end of the agenda)
TO LIVE STREAM THE MEETING:
To view the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors meeting LIVE, please visit https://www.facebook.com/PatriotPublishing
5:30 p.m. – Executive Session, Executive Conference Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia
7 p.m. – Open Meeting, Board Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia
(Additions/Changes since the original agenda was made Active are noted with an * at the end of the agenda)
TO LIVE STREAM THE MEETING:
To view the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors meeting LIVE, please visit https://www.facebook.com/PatriotPublishing
Link to the Meeting agenda as of April 27: