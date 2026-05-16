Board of Supervisors meets Monday night

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors

5:30 p.m. – Executive Session, Executive Conference Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia

7 p.m. – Open Meeting, Board Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia

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See the agenda here: Board of Supervisors Agenda – May 18, 2026