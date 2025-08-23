Bobcat “D” shines in Benefit Game Victory

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Most of the time in early season games a team’s defense is ahead of their offense. Such was the case Friday in Radford’s 9-0 Benefit Game victory over the host Christiansburg Blue Demons.

The only touchdown in the contest came with 8:51 left in the opening quarter.

Christiansburg was at their own 45 yard line when running back Izaiah Cotto fumbled the handoff and Radford’s Eric Thompson picked up the ball. He was then hit from behind at the Blue Demons 25 getting the ball knocked out of his hands. The Bobcats’ Cole Martin would scoop the ball up at the 22 and race into the endzone for the touchdown.

Louis Webster’s point after made it 7-0.

The only other score happened with 4:48 left in the game. Christiansburg went to punt from their 15, but the center snap sailed over the punter’s head with the ball rolling out of the back of the endzone for a Radford safety to make the score 9-0.

The first half saw the two teams mainly play their starters as Radford’s defense limited the Blue Demons to just 36 total yards. Christiansburg had just 10 yards rushing on 15 carries. The Radford defense held them to 28 total yards rushing on 23 rushes for the game.

“Our defense played tremendous and I’m very pleased with their effort,” said Radford head coach Michael Crist. “Our defense is ahead of our offense. I thought Peyton Dobbins played well at quarterback for his first start under center. I thought we played physical and we can get back to work and hopefully progress from here.”

Dobbins completed nine of 18 passes for 97 yards and rushed for 20 more.

Radford will host George Wythe this Friday to start the regular season.

Kickoff is slated for 7 pm.

Radford 7 0 0 2 – 9

C-burg 0 0 0 0 – 0

Rushing

Radford – Dobbins 11-20, Kimbrough 3-15, McGuire 2-2, Keister 1-2, Williams 1-1, Blair 2 -(minus 7), Hughes 1-1, Bond 1-0, Sutherland 1-4, Carter 1-0. C-burg – Cotto 9-22, Byrd 7-25, Ayala- 1-( Minus 5), Macie 1 – (minus 1), Howard 1-5, Barnes 3- ( minus 18), McMurray 2-4,Howell 1-2.

Passing

Radford – Dobbins- 9-18- 0 Tds.- 0 Ints.- 97 yds., Blair – 3-7-0 Tds. -0 ints.- 27 yds., Sutherland – 1-1-0 Tds.- 0 Ints.- 5 yds., C-burg – Barnes – 3-4 – 0 Tds.- 0 Ints.- 26 yds.,Macie – 4 -11- 0 Tds. 0 ints.- 48 yds.

First downs – Radford 11, C-burg 5

Fumbles/ lost – Radford 2 / 0, C-burg 1 /1

Penalties – Radford – 3-35 yds., C-burg – 7-70 yds.

Punts / Avg. – Radford – 4 / 39.3, C-burg – 5 / 31.2

Total Yds. – Radford – 167, C-burg – 108