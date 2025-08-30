Bobcats’ big plays leads to win over George Wythe

Peyton Dobbins (2) throws a pass during the first half against George Wythe. (Brian Bishop/The Patriot)

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Statistics don’t always tell the story.

When a team piles up 351 yards of offense compared to the other team’s 219 yards, you would think the team with the most yards would win the game.

Final score: Radford 31, George Wythe 20.

Yes, George Wythe had 351 total yards and still lost the game.

Radford came up with four interceptions and three big touchdown catches for the victory.

The game clinching play occurred with just 1:37 left in the game.

The Maroons of George Wythe had fought their way back from a 24-6 deficit in the fourth quarter and were driving for a go-ahead touchdown at the Radford 10 yard line. They had been running the ball down the Bobcats’ throat in the fourth quarter.

Then at the 10 yard line they tried to surprise the Bobcats with a pass, but Radford’s Essiq Williams, a three time state champion track star would intercept the ball deep in the back of the endzone.

Williams came out of the endzone and raced down the left sideline to go 108 yards for a pick-six to ice the game.

“We made so many mistakes tonight,” said Radford head coach Michael Crist. “We got a couple guys hurt there in the game and had trouble stopping the run. I thought (quarterback Peyton) Dobbins hung in there. We had minus yards rushing. We just got to get back to work and improve. I thought we played well for a couple drives after halftime.”

Radford went up 7-0 with 5:23 to go in the first quarter when Trenton Carter caught a 15-yard pass from Dobbins. Louis Webster added the point after.

George Wythe would get on the scoreboard just 17 seconds later as Skyler McBride caught a 77-yard pass from Cade Bralley. The Maroons would line up for the point after, but the snap was high and Radford tackled the holder to still have the lead, 7-6.

Radford added a 27-yard field goal by Webster with 1:37 showing in the first quarter.

Both teams failed to score in the second quarter and the Bobcats took a 10-6 lead into halftime.

Radford would score with 6:45 left in the third as Colton Garner- Rollins caught an 18-yard pass from Dobbins to go up, 17-6.

They would expand that to 24-6 when Dobbins hit Rollins again, this time on a catch-and-run 83 yards for six.

George Wythe would score with 9:11 left in the game as Caden Golliher hit paydirt on a five-yard run. Lucas Mabry kicked the PAT to cut the score to 24-13.

Radford would then be stopped and Webster dropped back to punt. The ball would be fumbled and Ashton Crigger would scoop and score from the 12 and Mabry’s kick made the score 24-20 Radford with 7:26 to go.

After a couple of punts the Maroons would take over at their 27.

They would just run the ball down the field and drove to the Bobcat’s 10 yard line.

Then the BIG interception play would happen.

Radford had minus-58 rushing yards on 22 carries on the night, but 277 passing yards. The Maroons had 239 rushing yards and 112 passing.

Radford will now prepare to host the Giles Spartans next Friday, Sept. 5th. Kickoff is slated for 7 pm.

Radford 10 0 14 7 – 31

Geo. Wythe 6 0 0 13 – 20

Rushing

Radford – Dobbins 18- (Minus 69), McGuire 1-1, Williams 1-7, Prioleau 1-4, Kimbrough 1 (Minus 1); Geo. Wythe – Bralley 12-82, Golliher 16-108, Irby 9-45, Skeens 1-4

Passing

Radford – Dobbins- 16-25-0 Ints.- 3 TDS.- 277 yds.; Geo. Wythe – Bralley – 5-11-3 Ints.- 1 TD.- 98 yds., Smith 2-5-1 Int.- 0 Tds.- 14 yds.

Receiving

Radford – Rollins- 3-129, Prioleau 3-25, Kimbrough 1-4, Brown 3-58, Carter 5-55, T. Williams 1-6; Geo. Wythe – McBride 2-77, Crigger 2-6, Skeens 1-8, Rivens 2-21

Team Stats

First Downs – Radford – 12, Geo. Wythe- 16

Fumbles/ lost – Radford 2-1, Geo. Wythe 1-0

Penalties – Radford – 6-60, Geo. Wythe – 6-80

Punts / Avg. – Radford – 5 -33.4, Geo. Wythe 3 – 34.0

Turnovers – Radford 1, Geo. Wythe 4

Total Yds. – Radford – 219, Geo. Wythe – 351