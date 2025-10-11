Bobcats Outlast Patrick Co. on Hall of Fame Night

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on a cool night in Radford, the Bobcats defeated the Cougars of Patrick County 16-7 on Hall of Fame Night.

It wasn’t the prettiest game as the Bobcats were called for 14 penalties for 110 yards. They had only seven first downs for the game, compared to Patrick County’s 13.

The first quarter saw the game scoreless as the two teams struggled on offense … or was it good defense.

Radford (4-2) finally got on the scoreboard when Trenton Carter literally took away a touchdown pass from a Patrick County defender in the endzone. QB Peyton Dobbins had thrown a 28-yard touchdown to Carter and Louis Webster’s kick had the Bobcats up 7-0 with 10:05 showing.

The Bobcats would score with 3:17 left before intermission as Jaden Hendricks outran a Cougar defender for a 37-yard scoring strike from Dobbins. Webster ‘s point after was wide right and the score remained, 13-0.

The second half saw Patrick County’s (2-5) offense finally getting untracked as Avine Kidd broke loose on a 41-yard touchdown run. Erik Martinez-Tejada’s kick brought the Cougars within six at 13-7 with 6:40 to go in the third quarter.

Radford kept shooting themselves in the foot with penalties, but they eventually would drive the ball down to the Patrick County 20. Webster would come in on fourth down and hit a 37-yard field goal to put the game away with just over two minutes left in the game and the score at 16-7.

“We made way too many mistakes,” said Radford head coach Michael Crist in the Bobcat locker room afterwards. “We had 14

penalties for 110 yards. We won a not-too-pretty game. Our kids hung in there and I’m proud of them for that. Patrick County got some momentum there in the second half, but we came up with a couple big stops and Webster hit a huge field goal.”

Patrick County was led in rushing by Kidd with 112 yards on 20 carries. They had 174 rushing yards and only 11 passing yards.

Radford threw for 197 yards and had 21 rushes for only 20 yards. Peyton Dobbins threw two touchdowns and had 180 yards passing.

Radford’s Hall of Fame inductees were introduced at halftime. Former players inducted were Junior Thompson, Skip Hudgins and Ashley Hayes Sandridge. Harvey Chevrolet along with Dr. Sharon Jones were inducted for their contributions to the high school.

Radford will hit the road to take on undefeated Glenvar, Friday Oct. 17 at Highlander Field.

Radford 0 13 0 3-16

Patrick Co. 0 0 7 0 -7

Radford – Carter 28 pass from Dobbins- Webster kick- 7-0

Radford – Hendricks 37 pass from Dobbins- kick no good- 13-0

Patrick Co. – Kidd 41 run – Kick good 7-13

Radford – Webster 37 FG – 16-7

Rushing – Radford – Dobbins 7 – minus ( 12) , McGuire 8-17, Kimbrough 5-7, Webster 1-8, Patrick Co. – Kidd 20-112, Corns 9-11, Lancaster 17-47, Mitchell 2-4

Passing – Radford- Dobbins – 14-16-1 Int, 2TDs- 180 yds, Webster 1-1-0-0- 12 yds., Sutherland – 1-3-0 -0 – 5 yds., Patrick Co. – Corns 3-8 -0 -0 11 yds.

Receptions– Radford – Prioleau 4-51, Hendricks 6-86, Carter 4-36, McGuire 1-3, Williams 1-21, Patrick Co.- Lancaster 3-11

First downs – Radford 7, Patrick Co. 13

Fumb- lost – Radford 1-0, Patrick Co. 0 -0

Penalties – Radford 14-110 yds., Patrick Co. 3- 15 yds.

Total yds.- Radford 217, Patrick Co. 185

Total To’s – Radford 1, Patrick Co. 0

Punts- Avg. – Radford 4-41.8, Patrick Co. 5-28.6

Rushes-yds.- Radford 21- 20 yds., Patrick Co. 48- 174 yds.