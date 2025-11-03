Boone and Carroll Qualify for States

The Cougar Cross Country team traveled to Martinsville on Thursday, October 30th, to compete in the Region 3D Championship.

On the boys’ side, Cole Boone led the way for the Cougars, finishing 5th overall and qualifying for the Region 3 State Meet. Other top finishers for the Cougar boys included Jonah Morgan (28th), Tanner Linkous (52nd), Cecil Black (53rd), and Josh Sechrist (57th).

For the girls, Dani Carroll placed 18th overall, also earning a spot at the State Meet. Nina Bucey-Card also turned in a strong performance, finishing 30th for the Cougar girls.

The State Meet will be held on November 8th at Green Hill Park, where Carroll and Boone will compete against some of the top runners in the state.

—

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School