Boone competes against college, professional runners

Staff Report

Pulaski County’s Cole Boone competed against college and professional runners at The Hill City Twilight track meet in Lynchburg on Friday. Boone finished second in the 800 meter with a time of 1:47.94. Former Virginia Tech and current professional runner Ben Nagel won the event with a time of 1:47.91. Liberty’s Brendan Pitcher was third at 1:49.47, followed by William and Mary’s Jonathan Kumer 1:50.10 and Virginia’s Tobias L’Esperence 1:50.36.