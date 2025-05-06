Boone competes against college, professional runners

Lynchburg Track Meet 006705 scaled
May 2 , 2025: Cole Boone early in the 800 meter at the Hill City Twilight meet in Lynchburg, VA. (Robert Simmons/Patriot Publishing)

Staff Report

Pulaski County’s Cole Boone competed against college and professional runners at The Hill City Twilight track meet in Lynchburg on Friday. Boone finished second in the 800 meter with a time of 1:47.94. Former Virginia Tech and current professional runner Ben Nagel won the event with a time of 1:47.91. Liberty’s Brendan Pitcher was third at 1:49.47, followed by William and Mary’s Jonathan Kumer 1:50.10 and Virginia’s Tobias L’Esperence 1:50.36.