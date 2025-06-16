June 14, 1945

June 14, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family of Brenda Grubb Foster announces her passing on Saturday, June 14th, 2025, after a heart-breaking battle with dementia. Brenda was the youngest of five siblings, born on June 14th, 1945, in Pulaski, Va. to her parents, the late Eugene and Nellie Grubb.

Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be forever and lovingly remembered by her family. She is survived by her daughter Treena Stike and husband Terry; her son, Cody Foster; granddaughter, Haley Cran and husband Hayden; and granddaughter, Brittney Stike; brother, Dennis Grubb and wife Barbara; sister, Beulah Freeman and husband Richard; and many nieces and nephews. Brenda was predeceased by her brother, Marvin Grubb and sister, Bonnie Haga.

Brenda lived a simple life with devotion to, and fond memories of, her family. Her wishes were to pass on into her next life as simple as the life she lived here on earth. In honor of her wishes there will be no services held. The family welcomes your prayers during this time of healing and would be grateful for donations made in her memory to www.alz.org if anyone wishes to do so.

The Foster family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com