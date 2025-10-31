Today Our Beautiful Momma/Mommaw/Mimi Brenda Katherine Bainbridge went home to be with our lord! She was truly one of a kind and she loved her kids, grandkids and great grandkids with all of her heart!

She is preceded in death by her loving life partner Douglas (Doug) Sifford; her Mother & Father Katherine & Robert Brown; 9 brothers, 7 sisters and sons David and Darrell Sifford.

She will be missed by her

Children – Brian Sifford, Michelle Thompson, Angelia Bainbridge, Brian Bainbridge

Grandchildren – Jonathan, Stephanie, David, Katherine, Kayla, Jessie, Brandon, Bri, Amy, Taylor, Mikey, Alyssa and Justin G.

Great Grandchildren – Connor, Riley, Braydan, Logan, Annabelle, Dawson, Addie, Huntre, Carson, Karsyn, Brayley

Plus, countless others that considered her their own

Sister – Judith Thompson

She was loved by everyone and will be missed beyond measure! Fly high Mommy in the arms of Angels.

The family will receive friends between 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at the Parrott Church of God.

To sign Brenda’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.