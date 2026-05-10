Brian Keith Shumate, age 57 of Pulaski Passed away Wednesday, May 6th, 2026 at The New River Valley Medical Center. Born November 28,1968 in Bluefield, west Virginia he was the son of the late Glen Roger Shumate and Joan Gail Doss Shumate. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents.

Brian is survived by his

Wife – Kimberly Renee Simmons Shumate – Pulaski

Son – Kory Mathew & (Tracie) Shumate – Pulaski

Grandson – Bradley Mathew Xavier Shumate – Pulaski

Brother-In-Law – Charles Simmons and Kim Conner

Brian has worked at Volvo for 30yrs. A Hard-working man very dedicated to his family and loved his grandson so much Brian will be missed by his family and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

To Sign Brian’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.