Bristol defeats Pulaski, 7-2
The Bristol State Liners used two big innings Sunday to defeat Pulaski, 7-2.
Both teams now have a 6-4 record in the Appalachian League.
The entire league is off today before Pulaski hosts the Tri-State Coal Cats from Huntington on Tuesday. Gametime is 7 p.m.
|Batters – PUL
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
Williams2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|.909
|
Toole3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|.790
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.345
|.930
|
WisdomRF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|.856
|
TaylorSS
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|.817
|
Holt1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.700
|
TorrezDH
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.120
|.473
|
MalpassLF
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|.774
|
DrexlerCF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.121
|.389
|
Totals
|24
|2
|5
|2
|2
|6
BATTING
2BTorrez (1, Sotiropoulos); Ricketts (1, Romagno).
TBHolt; Ricketts 2; Taylor; Torrez 2; Williams.
RBIMalpass (3); Taylor (8).
2-out RBITaylor.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outWilliams; Holt.
SFMalpass.
GIDPTaylor.
Team RISP1-for-5.
Team LOB4.
BASERUNNING
SBTaylor (4, 2nd base off Romagno/Blair).
FIELDING
DP(Taylor-Holt).
|Pitchers – PUL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|2.0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|14.40
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|34.71
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17.18
|
Totals
|6.0
|8
|7
|7
|5
|4
|1
|Batters – BRS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|.831
|
Gillen1B
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.667
|1.770
|
Dobson2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.394
|1.002
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.333
|1.033
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.779
|
Young3B
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.833
|
WalkerRF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.185
|.666
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|.588
|
DuSellLF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.167
|
Totals
|22
|7
|8
|7
|5
|4
BATTING
2BGillen (2, Brooks).
HRAlexander (1, 1st inning off Peck, 2 on, 1 out).
TBAlexander 4; DeBoskie, P; Dobson; Gillen 2; Walker 2; Young 2.
RBIAlexander 3 (5); Garcia-Chicano (3); Gillen 2 (8); Walker (6).
2-out RBIGillen 2; Walker.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outAlexander.
SFGarcia-Chicano.
GIDPDobson.
Team RISP5-for-8.
Team LOB3.
BASERUNNING
SBDeBoskie, P (4, 2nd base off Peck/Ricketts); Young 2 (7, 2nd base off Peck/Ricketts, 2nd base off Brooks/Ricketts).
CSWalker (1, 2nd base by Peck/Ricketts); Garcia-Chicano (1, 2nd base by Pollard/Ricketts).
FIELDING
DP(Alexander-Dobson-Gillen).
|Pitchers – BRS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|8.59
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.29
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13.50
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|
Totals
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
Pitches-strikes:Peck 35-20; Newman 15-6; Brooks 31-18; Baker 15-10; Pollard 11-5; Peterson 47-26; Sotiropoulos 25-14; Romagno 24-15; Atkinson 11-9.
Groundouts-flyouts:Peck 1-3; Newman 1-0; Brooks 1-1; Baker 0-0; Pollard 1-1; Peterson 4-0; Sotiropoulos 2-2; Romagno 1-0; Atkinson 1-0.
Batters faced:Peck 10; Newman 4; Brooks 8; Baker 3; Pollard 3; Peterson 12; Sotiropoulos 7; Romagno 5; Atkinson 3.
Inherited runners-scored:Sotiropoulos 1-0.
Umpires:HP: Nate Grant. 1B: Cade Williamson.
Weather:78 degrees, Cloudy.
Wind:9 mph, L To R.
First pitch:5:00 PM.
T:1:53.
Att:149.
Venue:TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
June 15, 2025