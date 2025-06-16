Bristol defeats Pulaski, 7-2

Bristol defeats Pulaski, 7-2The Bristol State Liners used two big innings Sunday to defeat Pulaski, 7-2.
Both teams now have a 6-4 record in the Appalachian League.
The entire league is off today before Pulaski hosts the Tri-State Coal Cats from Huntington on Tuesday. Gametime is 7 p.m.
Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)
Batters – PUL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
Williams2B
 3 0 1 0 0 0 .346 .909
Toole3B
 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290 .790
RickettsC
 2 1 1 0 1 0 .345 .930
WisdomRF
 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269 .856
TaylorSS
 3 0 1 1 0 1 .300 .817
Holt1B
 3 1 1 0 0 1 .200 .700
TorrezDH
 2 0 1 0 1 1 .120 .473
MalpassLF
 2 0 0 1 0 0 .226 .774
DrexlerCF
 3 0 0 0 0 2 .121 .389
Totals
 24 2 5 2 2 6
BATTING

2BTorrez (1, Sotiropoulos); Ricketts (1, Romagno).
TBHolt; Ricketts 2; Taylor; Torrez 2; Williams.
RBIMalpass (3); Taylor (8).
2-out RBITaylor.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outWilliams; Holt.
SFMalpass.
GIDPTaylor.
Team RISP1-for-5.
Team LOB4.
BASERUNNING

SBTaylor (4, 2nd base off Romagno/Blair).
FIELDING

DP(Taylor-Holt).
Pitchers – PUL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Peck(L, 0-1)
 2.0 4 4 4 1 1 1 14.40
Newman
 1.0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0.00
Brooks
 1.0 4 3 3 1 0 0 34.71
Baker
 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0.00
Pollard
 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 17.18
Totals
 6.0 8 7 7 5 4 1
Batters – BRS AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
DeBoskie, PCF
 4 1 1 0 0 0 .297 .831
Gillen1B
 1 1 1 2 2 0 .667 1.770
Dobson2B
 3 0 1 0 0 1 .394 1.002
AlexanderSS
 2 1 1 3 1 0 .333 1.033
BlairC
 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 .779
Young3B
 3 2 2 0 0 1 .333 .833
WalkerRF
 3 1 2 1 0 1 .185 .666
Garcia-ChicanoDH
 1 0 0 1 1 0 .167 .588
DuSellLF
 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000 .167
Totals
 22 7 8 7 5 4
BATTING

2BGillen (2, Brooks).
HRAlexander (1, 1st inning off Peck, 2 on, 1 out).
TBAlexander 4; DeBoskie, P; Dobson; Gillen 2; Walker 2; Young 2.
RBIAlexander 3 (5); Garcia-Chicano (3); Gillen 2 (8); Walker (6).
2-out RBIGillen 2; Walker.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outAlexander.
SFGarcia-Chicano.
GIDPDobson.
Team RISP5-for-8.
Team LOB3.
BASERUNNING

SBDeBoskie, P (4, 2nd base off Peck/Ricketts); Young 2 (7, 2nd base off Peck/Ricketts, 2nd base off Brooks/Ricketts).
CSWalker (1, 2nd base by Peck/Ricketts); Garcia-Chicano (1, 2nd base by Pollard/Ricketts).
FIELDING

DP(Alexander-Dobson-Gillen).
Pitchers – BRS IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Peterson
 3.0 1 0 0 2 4 0 8.59
Sotiropoulos(W, 2-0)
 2.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 1.29
Romagno
 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 13.50
Atkinson
 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.00
Totals
 7.0 5 2 2 2 6 0
Pitches-strikes:Peck 35-20; Newman 15-6; Brooks 31-18; Baker 15-10; Pollard 11-5; Peterson 47-26; Sotiropoulos 25-14; Romagno 24-15; Atkinson 11-9.
Groundouts-flyouts:Peck 1-3; Newman 1-0; Brooks 1-1; Baker 0-0; Pollard 1-1; Peterson 4-0; Sotiropoulos 2-2; Romagno 1-0; Atkinson 1-0.
Batters faced:Peck 10; Newman 4; Brooks 8; Baker 3; Pollard 3; Peterson 12; Sotiropoulos 7; Romagno 5; Atkinson 3.
Inherited runners-scored:Sotiropoulos 1-0.
Umpires:HP: Nate Grant. 1B: Cade Williamson.
Weather:78 degrees, Cloudy.
Wind:9 mph, L To R.
First pitch:5:00 PM.
T:1:53.
Att:149.
Venue:TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
June 15, 2025